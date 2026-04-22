Lifestyle CH-CH-CH-CHANGES Hollywood’s Favorite Redhead Cut Nearly All Her Hair Off The Oscar-winning actress chopped several inches off her copper strands. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jessica Chastain revealed a fiery, blunt bob at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, replacing her usual long layers.

The 49-year-old actress shared her new look on Instagram, captioning the post “choppity chop.” Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, whose client list includes Halle Berry and Selena Gomez, performed the transformation.

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Since 2021, the Academy Award winner has favored near-waist-length layers for her copper curls, making this her shortest style in half a decade, leading fans to be shocked by the dramatic haircut.

Jessica Chastain attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

One fan wrote, “Lovely, but I still prefer you with long hair ❤️.” Another added, “Why did you cut all your hair off!!!!”

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Others flocked to express their love for the cut, with one fan writing on TikTok that “she could wear anything and look absolutely amazing.”

Jessica Chastain attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Following her latest transformation, followers compared her fresh cut to fellow actress Bryce Dallas Howard’s lob in Jurassic World.

Jessica Chastain attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

In the comments of Chastain’s post debuting the new look, one TikTok user noted that it is “even more difficult” to tell the two apart.

Jurassic World Chuck Zlotnick/Universal ,Chuck Zlotnick

Chastain has acknowledged the resemblance between her and Howard. In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Fallon, she discussed being congratulated backstage on Howard’s upcoming film.

“Fabulous, but yeah, not me,” Chastain said of the interaction, adding, “I also have the same haircut that she has in the movie now, so I’m like, ‘Oh geez.’”​

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