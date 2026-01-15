Here’s Your First Look at Sophie Turner in Angelina Jolie’s Iconic Role

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Tomb Raider fans got a first look at Sophie Turner, 29, as action heroine Lara Croft. In the upcoming reboot, the Game of Thrones star will fill the tactical boots left behind by actress Angelina Jolie, who portrayed Croft in 2001 and 2003.

Amazon’s Prime Video announced production for its Tomb Raider series is underway, marking the latest on-screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise. With the announcement came the first promotional image of Turner in character as Lara Croft, the tank-wearing, gun-toting archaeologist who explores jungles, tombs, and ancient ruins. Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs will also star in the upcoming series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent adaptations of the adventurer diverged from the original video game’s aesthetic, but Turner’s appearance in the photo hints at a more nostalgic take. The Emmy-nominated actress, who rose to fame as Sansa Stark in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, wears an outfit nearly identical to the character’s look in the 1996 game.

The image sees Turner clad in a tight teal tank top and short black shorts. Her accessories—some practical, others less so—include round crimson sunglasses, fingerless leather gloves, a chest-framing harness, and a holster belt. Her hair is pulled back into a tight braid, and guns are strapped to her upper thighs.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft. Jay Maidment/Prime

The Tomb Raider television adaptation is created, written, and co-produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer behind Fleabag and Killing Eve.

Iterations of Lara Croft throughout the video game series' history. Crystal Dynamics

Jolie played Croft in two live-action films, including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). Fifteen years later, Swedish actress Alicia Vikander took over the role for an ill-received 2018 reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft. Paramount Pictures

In an earlier statement, Turner acknowledged the legacy of the actresses who previously played Croft. “They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands,” she said.