Lifestyle BACK TO BASICS Heidi Klum Insists This Popular Health Trend ‘Makes No Sense’ The supermodel rejected multiple wellness tricks that biohackers and tech bros love. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Heidi Klum is not swallowing every wellness trend the biohackers are selling.

The 53-year-old supermodel told Us Weekly that she has no interest in two trends touted by some of the loudest men in Silicon Valley’s longevity world: raw food diets and huge supplement stacks.

Klum said she tries to demonstrate healthy cooking and eating for her four children, while steering away from food that is “overcooked and fried and dead and killed”—a common pursuit among parents, both famous and normal.

The model said she tends to avoid raw foods because they are “harder for your body to digest." MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

“I like that my children are seeing that [approach],” she said. “I mean, they’ve seen it over the years, and some practice it more than others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Project Runway host said she draws the line at raw food, a dietary philosophy often embraced by wellness devotees who claim uncooked, unprocessed foods preserve more nutrients and may help reduce inflammation. The practice has centuries-old roots, but is best known today for its popularity among health influencers.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Klum, who modeled as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 13 years, said she does not follow that guidance because she finds raw foods “harder for your body to digest.”

One of the most prominent raw-food evangelists is Doug Evans, the 60-year-old health entrepreneur who co-founded the Sprouting Company, a brand that sells sprouting equipment designed for modern-day kitchens.

Doug Evans appeared on Shark Tank to promote his wellness venture, the Sprouting Company. John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

Evans has described his own diet as a gradual progression from vegetarian to vegan to, by 2021, “100 percent raw vegan,” consisting of sprouts, fruits, ferments, and seaweed. He later turned that obsession into The Sprout Book, a 2020 guide that promotes sprouts as an “ultra-food” for health, weight loss, and nutrition.

Evans has praised sprouts as a kind of wellness shortcut, claiming that “sprouting brings new life to food” and calling them “the number one food for weight loss” and regulating insulin levels in diabetics because they are high in fiber, low in fat and calories, and packed with nutrients.

Klum’s approach is less extreme.

Klum says she models healthy habits for her children. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

The model said she stays active partly by keeping up with her children and by doing everyday physical tasks herself. She said she has “always schlepped my own bags up and down the stairs,” and remains “very mobile” with her kids.

She was just as skeptical of another biohacker favorite: supplements.

Klum said she believes people should try to get what they need from food and lifestyle choices before reaching for pills.

“To me, it doesn’t make sense to eat badly and then shove 50 pills inside of you,” she said. “Bringing it back to the basics and trying to be as natural with everything as you possibly can, I think is the way to go.”

Bryan Johnson spent millions crafting his "Blueprint Protocol" to improve his health and share it with others. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe

That puts her at odds with Bryan Johnson, 48, the biohacker who reportedly spends over $2 million a year trying to slow his own aging through a rigid protocol that has included plasma exchanges with his son, strict eating plans, and a laundry list of over 100 supplements daily.

Supplement use has boomed over the years; a 2023 survey from the Council for Responsible Nutrition found that 74 percent of U.S. adults reported taking dietary supplements.

Some supplements may have benefits in specific cases, such as melatonin for jet lag. But the NIH has also noted that research has not shown that multivitamins help people live longer, slow cognitive decline, or reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.

Play Video

While Klum may not be buying into popular biohacking talking points, the model has not sworn off wellness entirely. She said she has visited the Lanserhof Lans health spa in Austria, which she described as “kind of a very chic hospital, where they feed you, they take your blood, and you can do colonoscopies.”

She called the checkup-focused trip “something worth doing,” adding, “You want to make sure your body is in tip-top shape, especially when you get older.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog