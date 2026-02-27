A Brazilian wellness influencer known for preaching mindfulness and self-care has died after a devastating complication from fertility treatment—just one day after celebrating her wedding anniversary.

Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura, 31, died on Feb. 24 following complications linked to an IVF procedure, her cousin, Nahiza Monteles, confirmed, according to People, citing Brazilian news outlet G1.

Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura alongside her husband Samuel Moura. Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura/ Instagram

The São Paulo-based influencer, whose content focused on “mindfulness,” “positive psychology,” and neuroscience-based wellness, reportedly went into cardiorespiratory arrest at the clinic where she underwent the fertility procedure. She was rushed to a hospital and remained in a coma for eight days.

Her death came just one day after her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband, hand surgeon Samuel Moura, whom she married in 2018, People reported.

In the wake of the tragedy, Monteles said Santos de Moura’s final act was one of generosity—donating her organs.

The loss has sent shockwaves through her online community, where followers and loved ones flooded social media with tributes honoring her life and message.

Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura speaking to her followers about emotional intelligence. Gabriela Martins Santos de Moura/ Instagram

Family member Enilson Campelo de Carvalho shared a video montage on Instagram featuring photos illustrating her life, describing her as someone who lived with rare intensity and purpose.

“Those who knew Gabi know that she lived everything intensely,” he wrote. “They say life is short, but Gabi proved that life can be immense if we have the courage to pursue our dreams.”

He added that she approached life with urgency and intention. “She said she would do it and she did it—nothing was left for later.”

Friends echoed that sentiment, painting a picture of someone deeply committed to growth, joy, and connection.

Camilla Guimarães, a close friend, posted her own tribute recalling Santos de Moura’s kindness and unwavering supportive nature.

“I miss her sweetness, her unconditional love, her true friendship,” she wrote, calling the influencer an “inspiration in training, self-care, and self-knowledge.”

Guimarães also reflected on the small, everyday moments they had planned but will now never share—like “an Aperol by the pool.”

“She was the kind of person who lifted you up,” she added, “as if you were the most special person in the world.”

Santos often used her platform to speak directly to her followers, leading them in various self-care practices. The influencer’s final Instagram post centered on mindfulness—specifically, the practice of silence as a form of care.

Now, that message is being reshared by grieving followers, many of whom have returned to her page to leave condolences and reflect on her impact in the wellness community.

