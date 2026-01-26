Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Halle Berry, 59, arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday with a fresh long bob, including a set of très chic bangs.

The Oscar winner’s sweeping curtain bangs and shoulder-grazing length, which she tucked into the collar of her coat, beautifully complemented her bone structure.

The color is an iteration of Berry’s beloved ombré, with a darker brown at her roots and a lighter, honey-blonde color at the ends.

The slightly choppy new look and dimensional color mark a playful turn for the actress, who has worn a side-parted, chin-length style since summer 2024. Both are variations of the trendy “French girl bob,” a haircut that features a medium-short length (landing somewhere between the jaw and the shoulder tops) and relatively blunt ends, often with a set of texturized bangs.

Halle Berry arriving at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week. Pierre Suu/GC Images

While trend stories about the French girl bob often feature young actresses and models, it is a fantastic choice for any age group, hair color, and face shape. That said, it is not ideal for those who desire a low-maintenance cut; this look requires diligent trims, particularly if bangs are involved.

Another notable feature of Berry’s look: her bare face. Other than a simple nude lipstick, the X-Men star appeared to go makeup-free for the occasion.

Berry wore a weather-appropriate ensemble for Paris’s chilly January temperature of 43° F (6° C), including a structured double-breasted gray wool coat, a matching scarf, blue jeans, black boots with pointed toes, and a deep brown handbag with an embossed crocodile pattern.

Berry has been wearing a bob since summer 2024. Pictured here at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France, May 2025. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Berry’s new style also serves as great inspiration for anyone seeking a winter transformation that isn’t a dark, single-hue dye job.