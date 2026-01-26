Halle Berry, 59, Proves This Haircut Looks Good at Any Age
Halle Berry, 59, arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday with a fresh long bob, including a set of très chic bangs.
The Oscar winner’s sweeping curtain bangs and shoulder-grazing length, which she tucked into the collar of her coat, beautifully complemented her bone structure.
The color is an iteration of Berry’s beloved ombré, with a darker brown at her roots and a lighter, honey-blonde color at the ends.
The slightly choppy new look and dimensional color mark a playful turn for the actress, who has worn a side-parted, chin-length style since summer 2024. Both are variations of the trendy “French girl bob,” a haircut that features a medium-short length (landing somewhere between the jaw and the shoulder tops) and relatively blunt ends, often with a set of texturized bangs.
While trend stories about the French girl bob often feature young actresses and models, it is a fantastic choice for any age group, hair color, and face shape. That said, it is not ideal for those who desire a low-maintenance cut; this look requires diligent trims, particularly if bangs are involved.
Another notable feature of Berry’s look: her bare face. Other than a simple nude lipstick, the X-Men star appeared to go makeup-free for the occasion.
Berry wore a weather-appropriate ensemble for Paris’s chilly January temperature of 43° F (6° C), including a structured double-breasted gray wool coat, a matching scarf, blue jeans, black boots with pointed toes, and a deep brown handbag with an embossed crocodile pattern.
Berry’s new style also serves as great inspiration for anyone seeking a winter transformation that isn’t a dark, single-hue dye job.