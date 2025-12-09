Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, pumped up the glam for the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a far more dramatic hair and makeup look than her usual toned-down look.

The actress and Goop founder, known for embodying the “quiet luxury” look, typically wears her long, blonde hair straight and center-parted. For Marty Supreme‘s December 8 premiere, however, Paltrow went a completely different route, pulling her hair into a low chignon with an ever-so-slightly off-center part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles, December 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Royal Tenenbaums star wore a bright red lip, smudged black eyeliner, and dark lashes to complement her look—a rare makeup pairing for Paltrow, who typically goes for neutral, minimalist makeup when attending events.

Her outfit, a simple black strapless gown, felt more “Gwyneth Paltrow” than her makeup and hair, and for good reason: WWD reports that Paltrow wore a custom version of the $925 navy Broome dress from her clothing line, Gwyn.

Her accessories were appropriately glamorous. For jewelry, Paltrow picked bright-gold earrings, an ear cuff on one ear, and a tiny cartilage piercing on the other.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Marty Supreme premiere on December 08, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The evening also marked the red carpet debut of her 19-year-old son, Moses Martin, who is currently a student at Brown University. Proving that brown and black can be worn together after all, Moses picked coordinated, colorblocked separates from Prada for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paltrow shares Moses and her 21-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, with ex-husband Chris Martin. In 2014, after 11 years of marriage, the couple famously announced their decision to “consciously uncouple” and were legally divorced in 2016. In 2018, Paltrow remarried Brad Falchuk, a screenwriter and producer, and became stepmother to his two children, Isabella, 21, and Brody, 18.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin at the Marty Supreme premiere on December 08, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Moses is the lead singer and guitarist for the band People I’ve Met, which released its debut single “Promise” on December 6. Paltrow showed support for the single two days ago on Instagram, posting a video montage set to the new song.

While December 8 marked this Hollywood nepobaby’s first red carpet, it wasn’t the first time Moses had been linked to Marty Supreme. Paltrow previously told interviewers that her son was less than enthusiastic about her on-screen romance with 29-year-old co-star Timothée Chalamet, saying, “He was kind of mortified.” Fortunately, his red-carpet appearance seems to confirm