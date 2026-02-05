Guy Fieri Looks Unrecognizable Without His Signature Bleached Hair

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri, 58, just released the full Super Bowl ad behind his viral “regular guy” transformation that showed what the TV personality might look like without his famously eccentric style.

Fieri freaked people out in January by posting a photo in an outfit better suited for attending a Ruby Tuesday happy hour than hosting Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Bosch debuted its full Super Bowl ad featuring Fieri’s makeover. For his metamorphosis from high-energy chef to “basic bro,” Fieri swapped his signature bleached, spiky hair for a plain, side-parted style, leaving him virtually unrecognizable.

In the newly released, full 45-second clip, Fieri transforms from a plain, anonymous guy into his authentic self whenever he uses his Bosch appliances.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I’m just a guy, but when I use my Bosch appliances, I feel like more than just a guy,” he says, clad in business-casual drag. After Fieri pulls the handle of the Bosch fridge, several chunky bracelets and necklaces materialize on his wrists and neck, and his iconic bleached-blonde, spiked hair returns.

With the pull of a fridge handle, Fieri transforms into his famously eccentric self. Youtube/Bosch USA

“I feel like Guy,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy Fieri transforming from "Just a guy" to his normal self for his Super Bowl ad. Youtube/Bosch USA

“Same goes for these Bosch power tools,” he says, again transforming from his buttoned-up alter ego into the Guy.

Guy Fieri in his new Bosch Super Bowl Ad. On the left, he's "Just a guy," but on the right, he's the Guy Fieri. YouTube/Bosch USA

Cheeky disclaimers accompany the transformations: “Fantastical transformation. Do not wear loose clothing, jewelry, or skull pendants while using,” reads small white print on the screen when Fieri uses the power tools.

Fieri’s beloved French bulldog, Cash, is also featured in the Bosch spot. The canine transforms into a goateed alter ego complete with spiky, bleached hair, heavy necklaces, and a red leather coat.

Guy Fieri's dog, Cash, also transformed for the Super Bowl ad. Youtube/Bosch USA

Fieri first sparked buzz on Jan. 23 when he posted an Instagram video captioned, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

In the clip, Fieri blows out birthday candles. Instead of his signature flame shirt, goatee, and bleached, spiky hair, the birthday version of Fieri wears a blue-checked button-up shirt, khaki pants and belt, and most jarringly—that floppy brown hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days later, Fieri clarified that his makeover was for an upcoming Super Bowl ad for Bosch, a German home appliance company. He teased the announcement with an Instagram post showing him in both his normcore and usual spiky-haired selves, as someone off-screen held a pair of buzzing hair clippers up to his head.