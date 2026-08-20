'NOT OKAY' ‘Good Will Hunting’ Star Shares Update After ‘Near-Death’ Crash The Oscar nominee was in a frightening accident while driving with another actor. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver shared an emotional update just over two weeks after getting into a serious car accident.

“Paris update: It sucks being traumatized,” the British-American Oscar nominee, 56, said in a video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Like you look like you’re OK and you keep saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ and showing up but… You’re just not OK,” she said.

Driver first shared an Instagram video on August 6 in which she wore a neck brace, revealing that she had been in “a really bad car accident” and sprained her neck. The incident, she said, occurred a few days earlier while she was driving in the French countryside with her friend, actor Ben Homewood.

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“A car didn’t stop at an intersection and was going at speed, and we just T-boned it,” she said. “We somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn’t walk out of it. We crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive.”

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Driver said the accident did not leave her with serious physical injuries, but shook her mentally. “I’m really in shock and cry all the time,” she said in the video. “But I’m going to heal.”

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Minnie Driver shared a video update on Instagram in early August after getting into a serious car accident. Instagram/Minnie Driver

On August 18, though, a brace-free Driver spoke to the camera as she walked around Paris.

“Now I’m in this club, this near-death experience club, and I really don’t like clubs. They’re sort of oppressive. I mean unless they’ve got a dance floor,“ she said.

“But also, shout out to everyone who didn’t go towards the light,” Driver added, pointing up at the sky.

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon in the 1997 hit movie “Good Will Hunting.” IMDb/Miramax

The actress revealed she had been struggling with the mental toll of the accident.

“I keep waiting for this experience to make me feel more keenly connected to life, when in actual fact it’s just made me more keenly connected to this profound sadness,” she said.

Minnie Driver at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, in March 2026. Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Driver said that she did not mean her update to sound so “depressive.”

“The brutal human quality of trying to find meaning in the accidental is driving me absolutely nuts,“ she said, adding, “I’m here, and I’m very grateful, and I guess that’s it.”

During her recovery, Driver had utilized eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), a type of therapy designed to address post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

Lily Collins as Emily and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane in “Emily in Paris.“ caroline dubois/Caroline Dubois/Netflix

She also stated she was incorporating osteopathic treatment, and asked her followers for additional tips on dealing with trauma.

In the caption, Driver wrote that she was back at work in Paris although it was “hard.”

She is starring in the Netflix series, Emily In Paris, which is currently filming in the city, and thanked her team for their support.

“Wish I could have as much patience with myself as I would for a friend, maybe that’s the lesson,” Driver wrote. “Sending all of you who have so kindly reached out all, all my love and thanks xo.”

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver at the "Good Will Hunting" premiere in Los Angeles in 1997. Fred Prouser/Reuters

Driver’s breakthrough role was in the 1997 hit film Good Will Hunting, in which she played the romantic interest of Matt Damon, who co-wrote the script with Ben Affleck.

She dated Damon during the filming but called it quits in 1998.

Since 2018, Driver has been in a relationship with writer and director Addison O’Dea. She told The Times of London in 2024 that O’Dea does not want to get married, but he is “devoted,” “loving,” and “extraordinary.”

Driver has one child, Henry Story Driver, whom she welcomed in 2008. She has chosen to keep his father’s identity private.

Addison O’Dea and Minnie Driver at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California. DANNY MOLOSHOK/Danny Moloshok/Reuters

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