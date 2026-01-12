Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Glen Powell, 37, raised eyebrows with the debut of a highly controversial haircut at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The actor arrived on the award show’s red carpet wearing a navy velvet Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, which he accessorized with a bow tie and sunglasses. Stealing the spotlight, however, was his haircut: a mullet. The color also appeared visibly blonder than his typical light brown hue.

Powell was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his starring role in Chad Powers, the hit Hulu series he created with screenwriter and producer Michael Waldron.

The actor rose to fame as an unlikely heartthrob through his roles in action films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters.

Powell wore a suit by Brunello Cucinelli. Michael Tran;Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The mullet remains a controversial enough hairstyle that even one of Hollywood’s top leading men at the moment couldn’t pull it off without ruffling a few feathers. On Reddit, the audience was divided. “[His] tux is lovely but [the] hair is giving ’80s prom,” one person wrote. Another simply asked, “What’s going on with his hair?”

Glen Powell at the New York City premiere of 'The Running Man' in November 2025, where he wore his hair shorter and brown. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Powell joined the event with his parents. This was not the actor’s first nomination: In 2025, Powell was nominated for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Hit Man. Still, he told Entertainment Tonight that it felt “surreal” to be at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Powell's hair was several inches longer and noticeably lighter at the Golden Globes on Sunday. JC Olivera/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I was reminiscing with a buddy of mine yesterday,” Powell said. “He reminded me of when we rented tuxes when I first moved out to LA just to sneak into Golden Globes parties. We weren’t successful, but the idea of even just being in this room is pretty surreal. It’s pretty incredible.”