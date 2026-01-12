Lifestyle
PARTY IN THE BACK

Glen Powell Debuts Polarizing Haircut on the Red Carpet

The actor divided opinions with his twist to the retro hairstyle.

Roosa Rahkonen

Editorial Intern, The Looker

Published

Jan 12, 2026, 1:00 PM EST

Updated

Jan 12, 2026, 1:00 PM EST

Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Glen Powell on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Glen Powell, 37, raised eyebrows with the debut of a highly controversial haircut at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The actor arrived on the award show’s red carpet wearing a navy velvet Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, which he accessorized with a bow tie and sunglasses. Stealing the spotlight, however, was his haircut: a mullet. The color also appeared visibly blonder than his typical light brown hue.

Powell was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his starring role in Chad Powers, the hit Hulu series he created with screenwriter and producer Michael Waldron.

The actor rose to fame as an unlikely heartthrob through his roles in action films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man, and Twisters.

Michael Tran;Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The mullet remains a controversial enough hairstyle that even one of Hollywood’s top leading men at the moment couldn’t pull it off without ruffling a few feathers. On Reddit, the audience was divided. “[His] tux is lovely but [the] hair is giving ’80s prom,” one person wrote. Another simply asked, “What’s going on with his hair?”

Glen Powell attends Paramount's "The Running Man" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 09, 2025 in New York City.

Glen Powell at the New York City premiere of 'The Running Man' in November 2025, where he wore his hair shorter and brown.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Powell joined the event with his parents. This was not the actor’s first nomination: In 2025, Powell was nominated for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Hit Man. Still, he told Entertainment Tonight that it felt “surreal” to be at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Glen Powell at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Powell's hair was several inches longer and noticeably lighter at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

JC Olivera/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I was reminiscing with a buddy of mine yesterday,” Powell said. “He reminded me of when we rented tuxes when I first moved out to LA just to sneak into Golden Globes parties. We weren’t successful, but the idea of even just being in this room is pretty surreal. It’s pretty incredible.”

