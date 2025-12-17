Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Former child star Candace Cameron Bure grew up on camera, landing her career-launching role in Full House at just 10 years old. Now, decades later, she’s opening up about the pressure that comes from getting older and how it influenced her decision to get Botox injections for the first time in her late 40s.

The 49-year-old, who Garrett Lobaugh photographed for the latest cover of Us Weekly, spoke candidly in her interview about the anxiety that often comes with aging. “The pressure is very real,” she said. “I’m going to be honest with you: I got some Botox.”

Cameron Bure has appeared on television throughout her life. The actress first burst onto the small screen as D.J. Tanner, the older sister of Stephanie and Michelle, during the 1987-1995 run of the hit ABC show. She later reprised her role in the five-season Netflix revival, Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Candace Cameron Bure on the cover of Us Weekly, photographed by Garrett Lobaugh. Us Weekly/Garrett Lobaugh

While Cameron Bure spoke on her podcast in September about “fighting” the decision to get injectables, it appears that a lot changed in three months. “I was trying to fight this good fight,” she told Us Weekly. “Yet I was looking at my face getting more and more wrinkles, and I just wanted to get Botox.”

Candace Cameron Bure at the 31st Annual MovieGuide Awards Gala in 2024 in Los Angeles. Olivia Wong/WireImage

The results have been positive thus far, and Cameron Bure told the magazine that she feels better for it. In the future, she still wants to age as naturally as possible, though she’s not holding herself to super strict rules.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel in 10 years,” she said in the interview. “If I want to get a facelift, I’ll get a facelift.”

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty

While Cameron Bure was candid about her experiences with aging in the interview, she took a different approach with other elements of her personal life, shutting down any further discussion of her marriage when the topic came up. When asked to expand on past statements about marriage being a “constant reevaluation,” the actress declined to answer, saying she “would rather not talk about that.” She maintained that her marriage is “wonderful” and said she didn’t want negative quotes spun out of context.