Alysa Liu’s high-contrast striped hair may be the star of her competition look, but it was her makeup that caught the eye of an A-list beauty founder and people on social media.

The figure skater made history with her performance at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy, becoming Team USA’s first woman to win a gold medal in singles figure skating in 24 years.

After Liu made history, a video began circulating that showed the Olympian searching for her favorite lip color before her walk up to the podium. “Where’s my lipstick?” she exclaimed.

Alysa Liu Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The pillowy-soft formula, which comes in a tube, is a top-selling product from Rare Beauty, the popular cosmetics brand founded by Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez.

The lip color in question is the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain, specifically the shade Delight, a universally flattering warm, rosy-brown shade.

“Congratulations @alysaxliu. (She’s just like me [for real]),” Gomez wrote on social media.

Alysa Liu of Team United States competes during the Women's Single Skating (Short Program) on day 11 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 17, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Like any great athlete, Liu makes figure skating look deceptively simple. She twirled, twisted, and jumped with ease at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, turning the impossible into the effortless. As a longtime beauty editor, I found her makeup beautifully reflected her approach to performing.

To ensure thousands of onlookers can see a performer’s facial expressions, whether on stage or on the ice, cosmetics must be applied to define features and draw attention to the eyes and lips. Some dancers, actors, and skaters go overboard, applying massive false eyelashes and painfully pink lip colors.

Alysa Liu of the United States performs her routine, which won the gold medal, during the Figure Skating, Women's Singles Skating, Free Skating at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on February 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy. Tim Clayton/Getty Images

But, much like Liu’s dreamy, easygoing style of performance, the gold medalist’s makeup never crosses into “trying too hard” territory.

In addition to the incredibly pretty Rare Beauty lipstick she wears, Liu’s metallic inner corners and expertly applied black liner allowed her deep-brown eyes to stand out without looking overdone or swallowed by sparkles, while her base gives her bone structure just the right amount of definition.

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of Team United States, silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Team Japan, and bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Team Japan pose for a photo on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Single Skating on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 19, 2026. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you’re in the market for a similar eye makeup look to enhance your eyes, a soft lavender on your lids or inner corners will do the trick. (Adding winged black liner is optional. While it looks excellent on Liu, it may feel a bit much for your 9 a.m. Zoom call.)

My latest eyeliner obsession is the 24/7 Liquid Stick Retractable Gel Eyeliner from color connoisseurs Urban Decay, particularly in the shade Denim Wash, which adds an ethereal sparkle to the eye.

I’m also partial to Brown Noise, a rich espresso shade that makes virtually any eye color stand out—a great option for transitioning your look to a nighttime vibe.

To get the sort of cheekbone-defining, yet natural-looking, flush that Liu has in her performances, I suggest turning to the creamy Lip and Cheek Stick in Mauve Rose from Jones Road, which lasts like a stain yet blends like a dream.

While it’s unlikely any of us will ever reach Liu’s skill level—and, let’s be honest, we normals probably can’t pull off that dye job either—it’s at least reassuring we can copy her makeup while cheering her on.