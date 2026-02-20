Figure Skater Shouts Out $24 Makeup She Wore to Win Gold
Alysa Liu’s high-contrast striped hair may be the star of her competition look, but it was her makeup that caught the eye of an A-list beauty founder and people on social media.
The figure skater made history with her performance at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy, becoming Team USA’s first woman to win a gold medal in singles figure skating in 24 years.
After Liu made history, a video began circulating that showed the Olympian searching for her favorite lip color before her walk up to the podium. “Where’s my lipstick?” she exclaimed.
The pillowy-soft formula, which comes in a tube, is a top-selling product from Rare Beauty, the popular cosmetics brand founded by Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain
The lip color in question is the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain, specifically the shade Delight, a universally flattering warm, rosy-brown shade.
“Congratulations @alysaxliu. (She’s just like me [for real]),” Gomez wrote on social media.
Like any great athlete, Liu makes figure skating look deceptively simple. She twirled, twisted, and jumped with ease at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, turning the impossible into the effortless. As a longtime beauty editor, I found her makeup beautifully reflected her approach to performing.
To ensure thousands of onlookers can see a performer’s facial expressions, whether on stage or on the ice, cosmetics must be applied to define features and draw attention to the eyes and lips. Some dancers, actors, and skaters go overboard, applying massive false eyelashes and painfully pink lip colors.
But, much like Liu’s dreamy, easygoing style of performance, the gold medalist’s makeup never crosses into “trying too hard” territory.
In addition to the incredibly pretty Rare Beauty lipstick she wears, Liu’s metallic inner corners and expertly applied black liner allowed her deep-brown eyes to stand out without looking overdone or swallowed by sparkles, while her base gives her bone structure just the right amount of definition.
If you’re in the market for a similar eye makeup look to enhance your eyes, a soft lavender on your lids or inner corners will do the trick. (Adding winged black liner is optional. While it looks excellent on Liu, it may feel a bit much for your 9 a.m. Zoom call.)
Urban Decay 24/7 Liquid Stick Retractable Gel Eyeliner
My latest eyeliner obsession is the 24/7 Liquid Stick Retractable Gel Eyeliner from color connoisseurs Urban Decay, particularly in the shade Denim Wash, which adds an ethereal sparkle to the eye.
I’m also partial to Brown Noise, a rich espresso shade that makes virtually any eye color stand out—a great option for transitioning your look to a nighttime vibe.
Jones Road Lip and Cheek Stick
To get the sort of cheekbone-defining, yet natural-looking, flush that Liu has in her performances, I suggest turning to the creamy Lip and Cheek Stick in Mauve Rose from Jones Road, which lasts like a stain yet blends like a dream.
While it’s unlikely any of us will ever reach Liu’s skill level—and, let’s be honest, we normals probably can’t pull off that dye job either—it’s at least reassuring we can copy her makeup while cheering her on.
