Lifestyle CHERRY ON TOP ‘Euphoria’ Actress Reveals Wild Plastic Surgery Milestone The HBO star also shared the effects of her long-term Botox use. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actress Chloe Cherry revealed she’s passed a unique milestone in her cosmetic treatment journey.

Cherry, 27, plays Faye Valentine on the HBO drama Euphoria. In the May 3 episode, an eyewitness identifies Faye for her role in a robbery by picking out a specific facial feature.

“It’s a woman, [the getaway driver] has gigantic lips,” says Magick, played by Rosalía.

The on-screen recognition reflects Cherry’s real-life obsession with plumping her lips using dermal fillers—a pursuit she says just crossed into new territory.

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Chloe Cherry walks the runway during LaQuan Smith for the 2022 New York Fashion Week Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

​In a video about her beauty routine, Cherry told Vogue that her frequent injectable appointments have made her resilient to the otherwise painful sensation.

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The actress explained, “I have gotten so much lip filler in my lifetime that I no longer even need to use the numbing cream.”

Lip fillers are usually formulated with hyaluronic acid and injected with a needle in order to add volume and plumpness, creating a fuller appearance.

The process, for those who are not desensitized to it, is usually very uncomfortable. (Described by one editor at The Looker, “Depending on the technique used, getting lip injections feels like being snapped with a giant rubber band directly on your lips.”)

Chloe Cherry poses for a scene in Euphoria, Season 2, Episode 7. HBO Max

Between Euphoria‘s second and third seasons, Cherry’s pout again drew focus as she appeared in lipstick and lip gloss ads for major makeup brands, including Urban Decay and MAC Cosmetics.

Chloe Cherry attends the Urban Decay Reveal Vice Lip Bond Backtalk Collection Campaign in 2023. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

​“I decided to get Botox and filler because I did not like how my face looked, and then it just kind of led to me just having to keep doing it and keep [up] with it,” Cherry told Vogue.

Continuing, “But, I have literally put it in my forehead so many times that—I’m not even kidding—I think that the muscle has atrophied.“

“Because that’s how much I can raise my eyebrows,” she added, trying unsuccessfully to lift her brows.

Even so, she stated that she is satisfied with the routine procedures and thrilled to not have any forehead wrinkles.

Chloe Cherry looks surprised while filming a scene for 'Euphoria.' HBO Max

The star is often transparent with fans on social media about her cosmetic treatments and procedures on social media.

Her distinctive social media presence is, in part, how she snagged her breakout role. “[Director Sam Levinson] found me on Instagram. He just thought I was funny,” Cherry told Nylon in 2022.

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