Lifestyle ALL THAT GLITTERS HBO’s Biggest Show Predicts a Major Shift in How We Wear Makeup Donni Davy dishes about what’s in store for the third season of “Euphoria,” and the one beauty product she thinks people should skip this year. HBO

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Donni Davy redefined on-screen makeup in just two seasons of television. Now, Emmy-winning makeup artist behind Euphoria is back for the show’s long-awaited third season—and she’s set her sights on eliminating the much-maligned “clean girl” aesthetic by bringing back next-level glamour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legendary artist’s creative direction—including instantly recognizable glittery shadows and bold graphic eyeliner—has become synonymous with the hit show.

And the gritty drama’s influence is unmistakable: Euphoria is HBO’s top still-running series, and the network’s second most popular of all time, surpassed only by Game of Thrones.

Priscilla Delgado in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

With the third season debuting on April 12, many are curious what kinds of glittery, colorful makeup we can expect to see on the ensemble cast, which includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo. The third season will also feature prominent stars like Sharon Stone, singer Rosalía, and Natasha Lyonne of Poker Face.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Davy, the founder of the highly pigmented and ultra-popular brand Half Magic Beauty, spoke to The Looker about makeup trends she anticipates seeing in the real world, what viewers can expect in Euphoria‘s highly anticipated new season, and the TikTok Shop item everyone on set wanted to play with.

THE LOOKER: What can we expect to see from Euphoria in season three?

DONNI DAVY: Season three definitely has glam from head to toe. Just because there wasn’t a lot of makeup in the trailer doesn’t mean it’s not gonna be there.

It’s different; it’s a lot more emphasis on the lips and eyes, not just eyes and bare skin. It’s kind of the full deal. It’s glam from head to toe. It’s like a campaign against the “clean girl” [trend].

THE LOOKER: What are some big trends you foresee coming or that you’ve already sort of seen in the real world?

DD: Maximalist makeup is bigger and more powerful than ever. We’ll see lots of shimmer, sparkle, and colorful eyeshadows that are more fierce than they are soft.

It’s kind of the full deal. It’s glam from head to toe. It’s like a campaign against the “clean girl.” — Donni Davy

We’ll also see more experimental lip colors as a simple way to embrace maximalism—black and even deeper reds, or frosty shades.

Alexa Demie in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

I also think people will start skipping foundation. You just don’t need it. There’s something so rebellious and fresh about letting your real texture shine through, and I think we’ll see that more with celebrities.

I won’t be surprised if I start seeing more people really stepping into their own skin, kind of like Pamela Anderson.

Sydney Sweeney in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

THE LOOKER: What tips or tricks do you have for people who want to try out maximalist makeup?

DD: Start with colored eyeshadow. Instead of beige, brown, or bronze, try lavender, blue, or mauve.

You don’t need to all of a sudden become an expert in a squiggly, insane eyeliner wing covered in rhinestones. People will do that, and there’s obviously a niche for that, but my recommendation is to start with an eyeshadow—an easy one you can just do with your finger.

[Davy’s favorite Sparklestik Eye Crayon shade is ‘Frostiwinkle’; if you need a jumping-off point, it’s $25 at Ulta.]

THE LOOKER: What’s your skincare routine for yourself? What products are you loving right now?

DD: I religiously use the Sofie Pavitt Omega Rich Skin Cream ($64, Sephora), which is also my preferred makeup base for the Euphoria set. I keep it simple, but that is my go-to.

At night, I’ll use the regular Prequel Cleanser ($36 for two, Amazon). I love it when things are simple and fragrance-free. I don’t need salicylic acid or other things in my cleanser. I don’t wash my face in the morning—I don’t want to mess with my skin barrier when it’s been marinating all night, and everything’s finally perfect.

Zendaya in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

The one other thing I’ll use is the Prequel Universal Skin Solution Dermal Spray ($17, Amazon). Zendaya got me really into hypochlorous acid spray. My skin loves it. I’ll spray it on maybe twice during the day. I also spray it on my armpits or on my chest after I’ve worked out.

This is the best my skin has literally ever been in my entire life, so I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing. It’s tempting, and I really wanna get into it more and try the fancy stuff, but I just can’t rock the boat right now. I’ve dealt with too much acne in my past.

Alexa Demie in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

THE LOOKER: What trends are you into right now?

DD: I love faux freckles. I use the ColourPop Freckle Pen ($9, ColourPop) and the Beaubble & Rudi Freckle Pen ($22, Beaubble & Rudi).

I’ll do some facial balancing with freckles, skipping foundation, and using faux freckles for a subtle nose contour and on my cheeks. I’ll wear that with just brow gel and lip liner (Half Magic Sculptitude Liner in Emo Rose, $19, Ulta) to keep things simple.

Anna Van Patten in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

THE LOOKER: Which beauty or wellness tools do you love right now?

DD: I’m really into this vibrating lymphatic plate that I got on the TikTok shop. I had that in the trailer, and the cast would use it too. I don’t know how effective it is in lymphatic draining, but it just makes me feel really good, almost like it releases endorphins and kind of resets my mood.

Sharon Stone in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

If I have a really busy day and a lot going on, I’ll just get on it, jiggle for 10 minutes, and listen to my favorite songs in the makeup trailer. Afterward, I feel like I’m a better, nicer person. Any anxiety or anything you’re mentally stuck on, [it] just shakes it out.

It’s like if you scream and run around the block, you’ll feel relief afterward. It’s similar to that, but the work-friendly version.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Season 3 of "Euphoria." HBO

I also love this face vibrator massager ($15, Amazon), which I use when I’m doing makeup on other people—I’ll use it with the Sofie Pavitt cream. It’s $15 on Amazon. I’ll recommend it to everyone.

Promotional poster for the third season of "Euphoria." HBO

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog