HOLIDAY READY Erdem and Merit Are Bringing the Runway to Your Makeup Bag Inspired by the British fashion house’s archival runway looks, each new shade delivers a fresh sensibility for the festive season. Merit.

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Following his spring/summer 2027 runway show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 20, Erdem Moralıoğlu is bringing his signature romantic, floral-forward aesthetic to the beauty space with a new limited-edition collaboration with Merit. The British-Turkish designer joined forces with the clean beauty brand to create three giftable sets featuring Merit bestsellers in a mix of new, exclusive shades and a few returning fan favorites.

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While Merit has partnered with designers like Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler in the past, the Erdem collaboration is Merit’s first time working with a designer on bespoke product packaging.

Inspired by Erdem’s archival runway looks, the collection translates the fashion house’s distinctive use of color, print, and intricate detailing into the packaging and shade selection.

Merit.

Rather than leaning too heavily into traditional holiday reds and glitter, the shades feel decidedly Erdem: romantic, sophisticated, and slightly unexpected, while still being wearable enough to keep in rotation well beyond the holiday season.

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Each of the gift sets pairs Merit’s minimalist yet elevated approach to makeup with Erdem’s more maximalist design sensibility, making the collaboration feel equal parts collectible and practical—especially if you’re already a fan of Merit’s streamlined beauty staples.

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The Merit x Erdem collection includes three sets: The Winter 2026 Set, The Signature Lip Trio (which contains the drop’s two limited-edition hues, London and Black Tie), and the Retrospect Soap (a perfect gift for any beauty lover on your list who already has everything).

Merit Beauty $ 68 Merit x Erdem The Winter 2026 Set This deluxe gift set includes a slew of Merit’s bestsellers: Day Glow in the new shade Tulle, Mini Flush Balm in the new shade Carnation, Solo Shadow Sheen in Mink, and a tube of Mini Clean Volume Mascara in Black. Shop Now Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 62 Merit x Erdem The Signature Lip Trio The limited-edition capsule includes three Signature Lip shades curated by Erdem: Signature Lip in Black Tie (a deep burgundy), Signature Lip Blush in London, and Signature Lip Satin in Bespoke. Shop Now Merit Beauty

Merit Beauty $ 34 Merit x Erdem The Retrospect Soap Trio This limited edition set includes three mini hand soaps in Merit’s signature Retrospect scent. Shop Now Merit Beauty

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