Actress Constance Zimmer claims her longtime reliance on hormonal birth control led to menopausal mayhem once she hit her fifties.

“My general practitioner had told me I should get off my birth control at 50,” Zimmer, now 55, told the New York Post, “I had an [intrauterine device], so I was like, ‘Oh, next year, next year, next year.’”

The Entourage actress now admits she kept her hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) in for “way too long.” The choice wasn’t a flippant one: At 36, Zimmer discovered she was pregnant despite being told she could not conceive due to a uterine fibroid.

As she entered her fifties, however, an unusual symptom led Zimmer to suspect something was not right.

“I knew something was wrong ... because I couldn’t sleep. And I can sleep anywhere, sleep for 10 hours,” she told the outlet. Still, she assumed the causes were external, not hormonal.

Her doctor again recommended removing the IUD. “My GP was like, ‘No, you really need to get off of it,’” she recalled.

Constance Zimmer at the Los Angeles Premiere of "A Complete Unknown" in December 2024. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Zimmer finally complied, but quickly found herself in a whirlwind of perimenopausal chaos.

Within three months of removing her IUD, the actress “basically got every single symptom all in one day at the same time,” she said. “I never had the ramp-up. I had the f---king ‘drop you off the cliff,’ which I do not recommend to anyone, because you do basically feel like it’s over.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, birth control methods are necessary to prevent pregnancy until a person has not had a period for 12 consecutive months. Still, nonhormonal options are often preferred after a person turns 50.

Zimmer said she had not known what to expect from menopause before it directly impacted her, but noted that she is finally addressing her symptoms.

“I’m on [hormone replacement therapy], I’m on the patch. I have progesterone. I take testosterone. I changed my diet [to pescatarian]. I take more vitamin D,” she said.

Constance Zimmer speaks onstage during a panel at the Flow Space Women's Health Summit on October 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner/SHE Media via Getty Images

Zimmer discussed her experiences at the Women’s Health Summit in 2025, where she celebrated the shift in conversations around menopause.

“I entered into this midlife arena last year, when I was kind of catapulted into not even knowing I was in menopause or perimenopause. I didn’t even know what the word was,” she told attendees. “Right now, it’s important to use our platforms to share information, not only for ourselves going through it, but for the next generation.”