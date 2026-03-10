Emmy-Winning Actress Outshines Models Half Her Age on the Runway
Actress Gillian Anderson closed out one of Paris Fashion Week’s biggest shows. Strutting the runway with models more than 30 years her junior, the Emmy winner didn’t just hold her own—she received one of fashion’s biggest honors by closing out the show.
Anderson, 57, known for her portrayal of skeptical FBI agent Dana Scully on The X-Files, walked the runway for Miu Miu’s Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear show at Palais d’Iéns in Paris on Tuesday.
Created by Miuccia Prada, the youngest granddaughter of Prada founder Mario Prada, Miu Miu is a top Italian fashion house. Its presentations are among the most attention-grabbing of Paris Fashion Week.
Walking in the show is a dream gig; closing it out, as Anderson did, is viewed as an honor. Her status in the show is particularly notable given the fashion industry’s notoriously youth-focused casting practices.
After the show, Anderson shared videos of her walk on her Instagram. Atop the first clip, she wrote “surprise” and a winking emoji.
The videos showed Anderson slowly strutting down the runway as the whole front row, including industry veterans like Alexa Chung, pulled out their phones to capture the moment.
On the runway, Anderson wore a buttery-nude, knee-length dress with a square neckline, wide straps, and a boxy silhouette. The front, embellished with delicate gold-and-silver beadwork, featured a strip of black fabric embroidered with silver leaves at the hemline.
Despite the collection being aimed at fall/winter, her brown, square-toed pumps—and the grassy runway she wore them on—felt decidedly spring.
Anderson’s makeup aligned with the overall look’s nude palette, emphasizing her striking cheekbones with bronzer and a pulled-back hairstyle that incorporated a ‘90s-coded zigzag headband.
Several of Anderson’s Hollywood colleagues joined her in the show, including Lily Newmark, 31, who played Ruth in Sex Education alongside Anderson, who played sex therapist Jean Milburn in the series.
Miu Miu also cast Viola Prettejohn, 22, an actress who portrayed young Princess Elizabeth in season six of The Crown; Anderson played former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of the show.
Anderson wasn’t the only woman over 50 cast by the fashion house, either: American actress and longtime fashion “it” girl Chloë Sevigny, 51, also walked in the Miu Miu show. She wore metal-rimmed glasses, a short black leather dress, and a boxy, oversized blazer.
Anderson was the last model to walk down the runway, a prestigious position typically reserved to showcase the collection’s most show-stopping piece.
Although Anderson, unlike many other A-listers, makes only rare appearances at Paris Fashion Week, this was not her first time walking a Parisian runway.
In September 2025, she walked in L’Oréal Paris’s Le Défilé. Liberté, Egalité, Sororité “You’re Worth It” Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.
The surprise Miu Miu runway appearance came just days after Anderson talked about how women over 50 are “becoming invisible” in a video for L’Oréal Paris.
“I’ve never felt more alive in my skin, clearheaded, purposeful, free of self-judgement,” she said in the video. “I’m not going to disappear. I’m a voice and a mind and a body stronger and more present and more unfiltered than ever.”
