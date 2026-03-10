Lifestyle THE YOUTH IS OUT THERE Emmy-Winning Actress Outshines Models Half Her Age on the Runway Italian fashion house Miu Miu cast the legendary actress for its Paris Fashion Week show. IMDb

Actress Gillian Anderson closed out one of Paris Fashion Week’s biggest shows. Strutting the runway with models more than 30 years her junior, the Emmy winner didn’t just hold her own—she received one of fashion’s biggest honors by closing out the show.

Anderson, 57, known for her portrayal of skeptical FBI agent Dana Scully on The X-Files, walked the runway for Miu Miu’s Fall 2026 Ready-to-Wear show at Palais d’Iéns in Paris on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience pulled out their phones as Gillian Anderson closed the Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show at Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Created by Miuccia Prada, the youngest granddaughter of Prada founder Mario Prada, Miu Miu is a top Italian fashion house. Its presentations are among the most attention-grabbing of Paris Fashion Week.

Walking in the show is a dream gig; closing it out, as Anderson did, is viewed as an honor. Her status in the show is particularly notable given the fashion industry’s notoriously youth-focused casting practices.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A screengrab from style icon Alexa Chung's Instagram showing Anderson's walk down the runway. Instagram/AlexaChung

After the show, Anderson shared videos of her walk on her Instagram. Atop the first clip, she wrote “surprise” and a winking emoji.

The videos showed Anderson slowly strutting down the runway as the whole front row, including industry veterans like Alexa Chung, pulled out their phones to capture the moment.

Gillian Anderson walked down the runway confidently at the Miu Miu fashion show at Place d'Iéna during Paris Fashion Week 2026. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

On the runway, Anderson wore a buttery-nude, knee-length dress with a square neckline, wide straps, and a boxy silhouette. The front, embellished with delicate gold-and-silver beadwork, featured a strip of black fabric embroidered with silver leaves at the hemline.

Despite the collection being aimed at fall/winter, her brown, square-toed pumps—and the grassy runway she wore them on—felt decidedly spring.

Anderson’s makeup aligned with the overall look’s nude palette, emphasizing her striking cheekbones with bronzer and a pulled-back hairstyle that incorporated a ‘90s-coded zigzag headband.

The Miu Miu Fall 2026 show featured many young models walking its runway, including Anderson's former costars, Viola Prettejohn of "The Crown" (middle) and Lily Newmark of "Sex Education" (right). WWD via Getty Images

Several of Anderson’s Hollywood colleagues joined her in the show, including Lily Newmark, 31, who played Ruth in Sex Education alongside Anderson, who played sex therapist Jean Milburn in the series.

Miu Miu also cast Viola Prettejohn, 22, an actress who portrayed young Princess Elizabeth in season six of The Crown; Anderson played former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season four of the show.

Anderson as former U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher in "The Crown" and as sex therapist Jean Milburn in "Sex Education". IMDb

Anderson wasn’t the only woman over 50 cast by the fashion house, either: American actress and longtime fashion “it” girl Chloë Sevigny, 51, also walked in the Miu Miu show. She wore metal-rimmed glasses, a short black leather dress, and a boxy, oversized blazer.

Chloe Sevigny walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Anderson was the last model to walk down the runway, a prestigious position typically reserved to showcase the collection’s most show-stopping piece.

Although Anderson, unlike many other A-listers, makes only rare appearances at Paris Fashion Week, this was not her first time walking a Parisian runway.

In September 2025, she walked in L’Oréal Paris’s Le Défilé. Liberté, Egalité, Sororité “You’re Worth It” Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Gillian Anderson at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London. Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The surprise Miu Miu runway appearance came just days after Anderson talked about how women over 50 are “becoming invisible” in a video for L’Oréal Paris.

Gillian Anderson outside the Miu Miu fashion show during day nine of Paris Fashion Week. Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

“I’ve never felt more alive in my skin, clearheaded, purposeful, free of self-judgement,” she said in the video. “I’m not going to disappear. I’m a voice and a mind and a body stronger and more present and more unfiltered than ever.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog