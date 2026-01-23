Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A controversial style of Lululemon’s leggings is back on sale after being pulled from shelves earlier this week.

The knitted Get Low leggings were reportedly taken offline on Jan. 16, three days after their debut, following customer complaints.

The company claimed the $108 workout tights are specially engineered for weightlifting and “uninhibited movement,” but customers disagreed, criticizing them for being too revealing and not holding up during workouts.

At the time, a Lululemon spokesperson told Bloomberg News that online sales of the leggings were “temporarily paused.” But one week later, the tights are reportedly back online, though their listing is accompanied by two notable new caveats in the product description.

Under the “fit and sizing guidance” section, the brand now advises customers to “pair with skin-tone, seamless underwear.” It also recommends that customers size up “to experience this tight’s best performance during your workout.”

Skin-tone seamless underwear is less noticeable through sheer fabric, and sizing up can also reduce the garment’s stretch, making it less see-through.

Online, customers’ low ratings for the Get Low leggings are still visible. One unhappy buyer put it bluntly: “I didn’t like the crotch area—[it] has a patch of material which kind of stands out and is eye-catching. Panty lines looked terrible and the material reminds me of a cheap Faja.” (A faja is a compressive shapewear girdle originating from Colombia.)

Another customer, who rated the workout leggings a 1.0 out of 5.0 stars, wrote, “They are totally see-through if I bent over.”

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, 70, wrote a scathing post on LinkedIn calling the sales pause of the leggings “clearly a total operational failure.” Wilson founded Lululemon in 1998, but stepped down as non-executive chairman in 2013, and eventually left the board of directors in 2015.

In his post about the brand’s recent scandal, Wilson noted that the company pulled its Breezethrough leggings in 2024 for similar complaints. Customers lamented that the design’s deep V-line stitching on the front and back of the waistband was unflattering.