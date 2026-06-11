Lifestyle TREAD LIGHTLY This Commercial-Grade Smart Treadmill Replaced My Gym Membership I tried Echelon’s newest Stride treadmill—here are my thoughts. The Daily Beast/Echelon

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At this point in my fitness journey, a home treadmill isn’t a luxury—it’s a non-negotiable. I work from home, which means I’m anchored to a desk for upwards of ten hours a day, and without some intentional (aka forced) movement built into my routine, my body (and my brain) start to suffer. Sure, outdoor walks are ideal (my chronically low vitamin D levels are proof enough), but they aren’t always realistic with my schedule. After all, some movement indoors beats none at all, and I’ve learned that, for me, staying consistent is heavily contingent upon convenience. Having a proper home fitness setup has made showing up for myself feel less like a chore and more like a fixed part of my daily routine that cannot be canceled. After all, when your treadmill and dumbbells are staring at you from across the room, it’s exponentially harder to make excuses to skip a workout.

Since buying my first budget treadmill during the pandemic in 2020, I’ve gradually worked my way up the ladder toward more premium models. My most recent move: trading in my Echelon Stride 6S for the brand’s latest model, the Stride 8S. This swap has been the most impactful home fitness upgrade I’ve made yet. The 6S is a solid compact treadmill—a true revolution for small spaces and anyone who wants something light, unobtrusive, and easy to stow away when not in use. But logging near-daily miles on it, it was clear that my consistency had outgrown the machine… and that I deserved something a bit more sophisticated. Enter Echelon’s Stride 8S Commercial-Grade Smart Treadmill.

The Stride 8S is a full-featured, gym-grade smart treadmill—and one that doesn’t clock out when your run or incline walk does. The crystal-clear built-in screen pivots, tilts, and swivels, making it easy to switch from a cardio session to an on-demand Pilates or strength class (with an active Echelon Fit membership) without ever leaving the room. I personally love using it to watch YouTube videos while walking or during post-cardio strength sessions. Trust me, it’s infinitely better than squinting at my iPhone screen.

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The treadmill itself is just as impressive as the tech wrapped around it. It’s equipped with a powerful 6.0 CHP motor that delivers responsive, whisper-quiet performance, along with a generous 20-by-60-inch running deck. Compared to previous treadmills I’ve used, the cushioned deck feels noticeably softer and more forgiving underfoot, which is a welcome upgrade for my increasingly delicate joints. What really impressed me, though, was the sturdiness and stability.

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Unlike my first treadmill, I don’t experience any shaking or wobbling when I crank up the speed or increase the incline. My inaugural treadmill had a tendency to rattle obnoxiously around mid-walk, which left me feeling more dizzy and nauseous than endorphin-rushed. The Stride 8S stays firmly in place whether you’re powering through an incline walk (or an indoor hike, as I prefer to call it) or sprinting at top speed.

Every design detail feels thoughtful and intentional, without being excessively gimmicky or laden with unnecessary amenities. Speed and incline adjustments can be made directly on the touchscreen or via precision trackball controls on either side of the console. It’s a small touch that makes a big difference during interval workouts, incline walks, and sprints. The adjustments are instant and responsive without feeling overly touchy. For example, you won’t accidentally go from 4 mph to 10 mph with a slight swipe of the dial.

Echelon $ 2500 Echelon Stride-8s Commercial Smart Treadmill The Stride 8S treadmill has a maximum speed of 12 mph and a maximum incline level of 12.5 percent. Shop At Echelon

The treadmill’s premium details extend beyond the belt, too. Heart rate sensors are built into the handlebars and, based on comparisons with my Oura Ring 4, they’re fairly accurate. A wireless charging pad sits in the center console, and dynamic, customizable LED lights line the running deck, adding a fun, boutique-fitness-studio feel to your workouts.

Echelon says the treadmill, which arrives mostly pre-assembled, takes only about five minutes to set up. My unit was delivered via white-glove service, which included assembly and removal of my older treadmill. Attaching the touchscreen required a bit of guesswork and a few tools not included in the box, but aside from that, the setup process was fairly seamless.

While the Stride 8S is undoubtedly an investment, it’s one that has meaningfully elevated my at-home fitness routine. I no longer feel like I need to go to the gym to get a more intense workout, which has saved me over $200 in just two months. The commercial-grade construction, user-friendly controls, and oversized touchscreen make it feel far closer to a premium gym treadmill than a typical home model. More importantly, it makes me want to use it—and for me, that’s ultimately the metric that matters most. If a piece of fitness equipment helps remove barriers to movement and keeps you coming back day after day, it’s doing exactly what it’s supposed to do.

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