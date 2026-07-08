This Fuss-Free Sunscreen Stick Converted Me Into a Daily SPF Guy
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Sun damage is real, common, and (sometimes) not reversible. I know this because a quarter of my face is singed a permanent golden brown. I don’t blame the sun; I blame myself. For years, my friends, family, and my wife have told me to wear sunscreen, but I couldn’t really be bothered. Like 82 percent of men, I refused to wear sunscreen on my face. That is, until I found the Dr. Jart Sunscreen Stick, a clean, unscented sunscreen that you apply like a deodorant stick on your face.
See, I didn’t wear sunscreen for the same dumb reasons as a lot of men: liquids are a mess to use (especially on my face), and I often got the stuff in my eyes, on my clothes, or in my beard. Plus, many sunscreens make people break out. Dr. Jart’s fuss-free SPF stick does neither of the above, and it fits right in my pocket. Honestly, when I first started using it, form factor and convenience were the main selling points.
Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Invisible Korean Sunscreen Stick SPF 40
I have a wide range of skin sensitivities and allergies, and this matte sunscreen stick doesn’t trigger any of them. I’ve used it every day for months in Los Angeles, often having to reapply after a few hours, and I’ve never had any reactions. If you also have sensitive, acne-prone, or reactive skin, this sunscreen is free of sulfates, fragrance, and silicone, which means the chance of it causing a skin tantrum is slim to none.
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The only thing I had to get used to is applying it about 15 minutes before sun exposure (the same as with any sunscreen). Other than that, it’s become a habitual use item and part of my daily carry. The sun in Los Angeles can be relentless, and I walk and take public transit everywhere. Dr. Jart’s non-greasy, convenient, and clean SPF stick turned out to be the solution I needed to keep my skin protected from further UV damage while on the go. I’d wager that for the 82 percent of men who don’t wear sunscreen on their face and are burned, damaged, or frustrated with liquid sunscreen, Dr. Jart’s Sunscreen Stick SPF 40 is the sunscreen that’ll finally get you to actually like SPF.
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