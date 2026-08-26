REMEMBERING DOLLY A Look Back at Dolly Parton’s Dazzling Fashion Legacy In honor of the life of the country music star, we’re looking back at Dolly Parton’s best outfits over the years. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Country music star Dolly Parton has died at age 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver confirmed on Aug. 25 in an Instagram video.

The news came amid a year marked by medical concerns, and her representatives confirmed in a Tuesday statement to People that her death was followed by a “brief battle with cancer.”

They did not disclose the type, but revealed that she died in Nashville at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Parton suffered a “brief battle with cancer” before her death. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,” Seaver said in the video.

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“I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean—sister, sis, aunt granny to one generation, and Gigi to the next.”

Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for NARAS

The statement also honored Parton’s memory, writing, “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched.”

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“Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

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In an interview with People published on Aug. 21, the ten-time Grammy winner shared she had been experiencing symptoms since her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died in March 2025.

At the time, she “didn’t pay attention” to the symptoms, but had since been focused on her healing.

The "Jolene" singer had been struggling with undisclosed medical concerns for over a year at the time of her passing. Terry Wyatt/WireImage via Getty Images

The singer, actress, and philanthropist was undoubtedly known for her musical genius, but her signature sky-high hair, rhinestone-studded ensembles, and unapologetic love of glamour made her a fashion legend in her own right.

Here’s a look back at some of Parton’s most unforgettable fashion moments.

Parton donned a "country Barbie" look at the 1977 Grammy Awards. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the 1977 Grammy Awards, Parton wore a hot pink-and-white spandex bodysuit with voluminous bell sleeves. True to her style, she layered the outfit with a white western-inspired vest bedazzled with rhinestones.

The star always kept her hair bouncy and voluminous with cascading curls. ary Null/NBC via Getty Images

Guest-starring on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in December 1977, Parton wore a glamorous white dress that featured sparkly embellishments, a fringed shawl, and a cinched waist—a sartorial detail that would become one of her signatures. She styled her platinum-blonde hair in voluminous curls.

The musician's life was marked by country hits and an endless stream of memorable outfits. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In 1978, the “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” singer won Favorite Country Album for New Harvest... First Gathering at the American Music Awards. She attended the event wearing a bright green pantsuit featuring flowing, cape-like sleeves, embellished with colorful floral motifs.

While Parton's absolute favorite clothing color was white, she also had a deep fondness for pink. Paul Natkin/WireImage

Following the success of her 1977 crossover album Here You Come Again, Parton embarked on a major concert tour across the United States. She showcased a wardrobe defined by dazzling stage outfits, vibrant pant suits, and glamorous sheer dresses.

Her outfit during the Chicago leg of her tour particularly stood out: a glittering, sequin-embellished hot pink gown. Her hair was just the finishing touch, sporting her signature high-volume, cascading blond curls.

Even her "simple" looks were pleasantly elaborate. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In a 1987 portrait promoting her namesake television series, Parton wore a bold red off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline. She styled the dress with matching red pumps, lips-shaped earrings, and a cherry lip.

Parton was never afraid to play into a theme, and Johnny Carson once joked that her outfit made her look like a “stocking stuffer.” Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

One of Parton’s most memorable outfits was when she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in December 1990. She donned a bright, holiday-themed red gown with gold sparkles and fringe detailing.

Carson even joked during the segment that she looked like Christmas itself and called her a “stocking stuffer.”

The country singer once cosplayed as Madonna during a 1992 performance. Ron Davis/Getty Images

Parton wasn’t afraid to experiment with different styles. In June 1992, she took inspiration from Madonna, wearing a brassiere with two giant cones over her breasts. It was a humorous nod to the Queen of Pop’s iconic conical bra, designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Even when wearing traditionally western outfits, Parton finished off her looks with sparkling details. Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Country Music Association via Getty Images

In November 2005, she performed a memorable duet of “Turn the Lights Out When You Leave” with singer-songwriter Elton John at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

And she didn’t stray from the western theme: she wore heavily embroidered, bedazzled bell-bottom jeans and a sparkly matching jacket with lace accents.

Celebrating her foray into the rock genre, Parton wore a dramatic stage-sized skirt at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards, Parton debuted her first official rock song, “World On Fire,” which served as the lead single for her 2023 rock album, Rockstar.

To celebrate her departure from her country roots, Parton brought all the drama in a massive, stage-sized, billowy skirt featuring a black-and-white world map. She paired the skirt with a V-neck long-sleeve shirt.

She once wore the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders' trademark outfit, which she, of course, bedazzled with rhinestones. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The country superstar’s outfit was right at home during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game on Nov. 23, 2023. As she performed some of her greatest hits, including “9 to 5″ and “Jolene,” Parton sported the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders’ trademark outfit: a royal blue long-sleeve cropped top and white mini shorts.

Of course, none of her looks is ever complete without extra zhuzh, so she completed the outfit with rhinestone details.

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