Lifestyle ANDY APPROVED Gird Your Loins—DIFF’s ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Collab Is Here Channel your best Miranda Priestley in these chic shades. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/DIFF Eyewear

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Yet another Devil Wears Prada 2 collab has dropped, but this is one you’ll actually want to shop. DIFF Eyewear debuted its limited-edition Devil Wears Prada collab inspired by the movie’s stars: Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), editor-in-chief of Runway; her former assistant turned features editor, Andy (Anne Hathaway); and Runway staffer turned PR mogul, Emily (Emily Blunt).

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The five-frame collection is now available, just a week before the sequel’s anticipated theatrical release. The film comes 20 years after the original, trailblazing film that went on to become a cult classic.

Bold simplicity is the theme on the Miranda shape, available in black and white polarized sunglasses or a black Rx optical frame ($139).

DIFF $ 119 DIFF x The Devil Wears Prada Miranda Sunglasses Inscribed with the iconic quote “Everybody wants to be us” from the original 2006 film, along with the film’s red heel logo, these sculpted frames exude sophisticated style, power, and authority—just like Miranda. Shop At DIFF

My favorite is the Andy silhouette, a modern twist on a cat eye. The frames reflect Andy’s style glow-up from frumpy junior assistant to refined and elevated.

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DIFF $ 119 DIFF x The Devil Wears Prada Andy Sunglasses With Pearl Chain This pair features a pearl chain on the black sunglasses, adding a Chanel-inspired twist (yes, the chain is included!) and Andy’s name emblazoned inside the temple. This style is also available in an RX optical version for those looking to go prescription. Shop At DIFF

The ever-fashionable Emily inspires a bold cat eye in black-brown or red-grey. This more dramatic, sleek frame is giving a booked-and-busy look during New York Fashion Week.

DIFF $ 119 DIFF x The Devil Wears Prada Emily Sunglasses These statement frames feature Emily’s name, the film’s logo, and “Everybody wants to be us” are inscribed in different areas. Shop At DIFF

All of the eyeglasses in the collection are available in both polarized sunglasses and prescription optical frames. Each purchase comes with a clip-on, limited-edition travel case and a floral red microfiber cloth.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which also stars Stanley Tucci, Lucy Liu, and Bridgerton’s Ashley Simone, hits theaters on May 1.

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