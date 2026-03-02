Dick Van Dyke, 100, Celebrates Anniversary With Wife, 54, in Sweet Tribute
Dick Van Dyke celebrated 14 years of marriage to his wife with a sweet social media tribute, crediting her for his long life and good health.
Van Dyke, 100, married makeup artist Arlene Silver, 54, in 2012. The pair’s wedding date is particularly special, as they were married on Leap Day, February 29.
Silver informed fans that a “very special guest” would join her on Instagram Live on Sunday, then turned the camera to show viewers the beloved Mary Poppins star lying in bed next to her.
“My husband is here!” Silver exclaimed.
Van Dyke joked to the camera, “Hi, she’s mine!”
Silver, who frequently goes live on Instagram, said Van Dyke joining her video was “very impromptu,” explaining that he “said he wanted to be here on our anniversary.”
To celebrate the big day, Van Dyke shared the full story of the pair’s first encounter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2006.
“I was sitting in the green room where everybody waits to go on, and the place is full of actors and actresses,” he began.
“One thing about Hollywood actresses, they’re pretty heads on stick figures. So I know them in a minute. I was sitting there just by myself, all of a sudden, I see this vision approaching me. No stick figure, gorgeous!” he continued.
From there, Van Dyke worked on instinct.
“I swear of this,” he said, “I never thought of getting up, I never thought of speaking, I found myself standing on my feet saying, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ I don’t know what hit me, but I just did it. I invited her to sit down, we chatted a while, turns out she was a makeup gal, so I hired her on the spot.”
In 2006, Van Dyke was filming Murder 101. “We went on to work on the show and I kept at it and kept at it and kept at it, and she finally gave in,” he recalled, saying he “proposed every day” from there on.
“Well, you were with Michelle when you met me, so you were not proposing then,” Silver corrected.
At the time, Van Dyke was dating actress Michelle Triola. However, after Triola’s death from cancer in 2009, Silver cared for Van Dyke as he mourned his 35-year relationship.
“[Arlene] would come over and cook dinner. I kept increasing the number of visits until finally I had her in here. And then we got married,” Van Dyke said.
Van Dyke was fond of their time together and eventually realized that their feelings were growing beyond friendship.
“Neither one of us can think where the time went. We’ve had so much fun, been to many places. And I’ve fallen in love with her more every day,” he said.
Van Dyke’s storied career goes back nearly 80 years. In the late 1940s, he worked as a radio DJ in Illinois, kicking off his journey to become one of the most adored stars across the television, film, and theater industries. His critically acclaimed roles have earned him six Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Tony Award.
During the Instagram live, he credited his longevity and well-being to his wife. “I wouldn’t even be here,” he said. “I wouldn’t be 100 years old if it weren’t for her, and that’s no kidding. She’s pulled me through a lot of things.”
“She gets better every day,” Van Dyke praised his wife. He also said she “just keeps getting more and more gorgeous.”
The couple had special plans for the evening. Silver said they were going to watch the SAG Awards, “because that’s how we met.”
