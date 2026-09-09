"OWN IT" Fashion Legend Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit at 79 The iconic designer showed off her prep routine ahead of New York Fashion Week. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg has revealed her pre-show preparation routine for New York Fashion Week with a rare mirror selfie.

In the photo, the 79-year-old designer, often referred to by her initials “DVF,” poses wearing only a black, form-fitting bodysuit and a sheet mask over her face.

“Getting ready for NY Fashion Week! 79 and no filter!” she captioned the image, adding, “Own it.”

The style mogul shared the Instagram post on Wednesday morning, one day before her Spring/Summer 2027 show at New York Fashion Week on September 10.

Diane von Furstenberg, 79, poses for a mirror selfie in only a bodysuit and facial mask while getting ready for New York Fashion Week 2026 events. Diane von Furstenberg/Instagram

The presentation marks the debut collection of the brand’s new artistic director, Henry Zankov, 45, who previously worked at DVF as design director of knitwear from 2014 to 2018.

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The post quickly racked up more than 7,000 likes, with fans and von Furstenberg’s famous friends flocking to the comment section to voice their support.

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“You rock always!!! You are my inspiration,” wrote Net-a-Porter co-founder Carmen Busquets.

Carmen Busquets said Diane von Furstenberg is "her inspiration" in a comment on a rare mirror selfie von Furstenberg shared on September 9. Instagram

London-based fashion influencer Claire Rose Cliteur called von Furstenberg an “icon.”

“If I’m not you at 79, I don’t want it,” Cliteur wrote.

The Belgian-born designer debuted her world-famous jersey wrap dress in 1974, amid rapid cultural change and the women’s liberation movement.

Diane von Furstenberg posing for Vogue in her New York living room, with portraits by Andy Warhol in 1976. Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Made with stretchy silk jersey, the dress was both flattering and comfortable—a contrast to much of the women’s workwear at the time—and quickly became a staple of style setters. She sold one million units within two years of the garment’s inception.

“I remember being a young reporter saving up for a Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress,” Oprah Winfrey,72, previously said in a documentary about von Furstenberg. “It was such a status symbol to have one of those dresses.”

Diane von Furstenberg greets the audience during her Fall 2014 collection at New York Fashion Week. ERIC THAYER/Eric Thayer/REUTERS

Von Furstenberg often speaks about her positive approach to aging, repeatedly denying that she has undergone any cosmetic procedures or elective plastic surgery.

“What makes you attractive is being yourself, being natural, being unaware. Even though makeup is important, you should do it all, and then forget about it,” she wrote in her 2009 memoir, Diane: A Signature Life.

Adding, “You don’t want to look like anyone else, any more than you want to be anyone else. You want to look like you.”

Diane von Furstenberg at Revlon's "Unforgettable Women of 1990" gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In the documentary, the designer said she created the dress with the simple goal of being “a woman in charge, to be a free woman.”

In 2001, she married Barry Diller, 84, an American businessman and the chairman and senior executive of People Incorporated, which owns the Daily Beast.

Von Furstenberg is the mother of Prince Alexander von Furstenberg, 56, and Princess Tatiana von Furstenberg, 55, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, Prince Egon von Furstenberg.

The couple separated in 1983 after 14 years of marriage, and Egon died in 2004 at 57.

Prince Egon and Diane von Furstenberg pose for Vogue in their 1970s Manhattan apartment. Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images

“I feel that I have lived every single day of my life in that life ... even though I’m 76, I have piled up so much that I certainly cannot feel any younger,” von Furstenberg said during a 2023 appearance on the Wiser Than Me podcast hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “I am who I am.”

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg with her children, Alex and Tatiana, in 1998 at the Furstenberg studio in New York City. Rose Hartman/Rose Hartman/Getty Images

When asked by Louis-Dreyfus about the process of getting older, von Furstenberg said, “OK‚ first of all, the word ‘aging’—I would change the word ‘aging’ and say ‘living,’ because age is life.”

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, married in 2001. Danny Moloshok/Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“For me, aging is a proof of living,” she added.

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