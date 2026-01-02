Demi Lovato Shows Off Bikini Body After Dramatic Weight Loss

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Demi Lovato, 33, posted a year-end roundup of photos to Instagram, captioning the carousel of 16 snapshots “unseen (little) bits of 2025.”

In the photos, Lovato can be seen in a variety of bathing suits and bikinis, showing off her fit figure. The singer reportedly lost up to 50 lbs this year, though she’s remained quiet as to whether she used a GLP-1 medication to achieve her results.

Lovato has previously spoken about battling an eating disorder. In a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer also recalled how people on her team used to restrict her access to backstage and dressing room snacks to a degree that Lovato felt like her “[life] was controlled by so many people around me.”

While Lovato is mum about the cause of her apparent weight loss, one of her photos in the roundup is of her exercising on a stair machine in a coordinating black-and-white two-piece athleisure set.

The singer also posted a poolside pic in a white bathing suit with a deep-cut back and her hair tied in a ponytail, showing off her back tattoos.

In another bikini photo, Lovato poses by the water in a black-and-silver sequined string two-piece. She wears trendy square black sunglasses and has her shoulder-length hair slicked back in a deep side part.

In the last photo of the 16 snaps, Lovato lies on her stomach, topless except for black bikini bottoms and a slightly sun-kissed back.

Demi Lovato at the Met Gala in 2024. Marleen Moise/Reuters

Lovato had a notable year in 2025. She got married in May to Jordan ”Jutes” Lutes after getting engaged in 2023. Lovato was first introduced to the Canadian singer-songwriter in 2022 while working together.

She closed out the year earlier this week by performing during the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration. The singer wore a sparkling, skintight bodysuit with her long, glossy hair straightened in a center part.

Looking ahead to the next year, the singer will embark on her ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour in the spring, taking her across the country.