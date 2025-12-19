‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Calls Cancer ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Dawson’s Creek heartthrob James Van Der Beek, 48, says his first thought when he learned he had stage 3 colorectal cancer was “this is going to be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The actor shared the news of his cancer publicly in 2024 after undergoing treatment privately for more than a year. Colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer in the U.S.

And Van Der Beek told the Today show in a new interview that he first learned of his diagnosis after coming out of anesthesia following a colonoscopy. However, despite the “extreme” news, he believed it would inspire him to make lifestyle changes that would “add healthy, happy years to [his] life.”

“I don’t think I knew what it was to slow down before,” Van Der Beek shared. “I don’t think I knew what it was before to really look at everything I ate, everything I put in my body.

“Presence is really the gift that cancer has given me,” he added.

The most important takeaway for the actor was how he viewed himself. “The biggest change is this journey of self-love. What I realized was, ‘I’m still worthy of love.’”

The father of six also credits his illness with helping him enjoy the moment more. “Now, I’m able to much more, settle into that exact moment. So, presence, really, is the gift that cancer has given me.”

The cast of "Dawson's Creek" are pictured as the hit show enters its third season. From left: Back row: Michelle Williams, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, Meredith Monroe and Kerr Smith. Columbia TriStar/Getty Images

Van Der Beek shocked fans with a gaunt appearance during a pre-taped segment for a Dawson’s Creek reunion in September. He told Today’s Craig Melvin that his appearance at the time was due to a stomach bug, and “was not cancer-related.”

The actor also made headlines in September when he announced that he’d be selling Dawson’s Creek memorabilia to help pay for his treatment. He raised over $47,000 from the auction.

Van Der Beek previously told Business Insider that he sought out a colonoscopy after noticing a change in his bowel habits. “It didn’t feel like a real symptom of anything. It wasn’t anything that made me rush off to go get screened.”

Overall, Van Der Beek says he “feels a little bit better every month.”

“I knew I was strong, I didn’t know I was this strong,” he said.