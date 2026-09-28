Rock Legend, 65, Exits Band Due to Worsening Medical Condition
The guitarist and frontman founded the band 43 years ago.
Rock legend Dave Mustaine, 65, has revealed the medical condition that’s forcing him to hang up his guitar after four decades of making music.
During a book launch event for his memoir, In My Darkest Hour, disappointment erupted from fans after the Grammy-winning Megadeth frontman revealed that the band’s current tour would be his last.
“I have an injury to my hand,” Mustaine said, showing his hand to the Sept. 8 crowd of around 200 attendees at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City. “I’ve got what’s called Dupuytren’s contracture.”
He continued, “In the center of my hand, the tendons have grown together and are pulling my finger down.”
Also called Viking’s disease, Dupuytren’s contracture makes the fingers curl in as the tissue under the skin of the palms and fingers tightens.
There is no permanent cure for the condition, which affects more men than women, but there are several treatments, including physical therapy, ultrasonic or heat treatments, corticosteroid injections, needle aponeurotomy, and surgery.
Some musicians diagnosed with the condition—including world-renowned classical concert pianist Misha Dichter, 81, and folk musician Ellis Paul, 61—have returned to performing after surgery.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Mustaine, however, said he wouldn’t keep performing without the ability to play guitar.
“I figured I would do this tour and do the support for this record, and at that point, we’ll see what the technology’s like,” he said. “I think about, ‘Could I carry on if I just sang?’ I wouldn’t want to do that. I would want to play guitar because that’s my love.”
The thrash group had canceled most of their shows in 2019 after Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer.
Mustaine, who founded Megadeth in 1983 after being booted from his role as Metallica’s original lead guitarist, announced in August 2025 that his longtime band would retire after releasing its 17th studio album, Megadeth.
“If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album,” he wrote in an announcement at the time.
During the book launch, he said the first thing he did when learning about his diagnosis was call his wife of 35 years, Pamela Casselberry, whom he shares two children with.
“I kind of sleepwalked out to my car, and I was sitting in there, and I didn’t even notice that I’d been crying, and I called her up.”
After intense rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, Mustaine announced he was in remission in January 2020.
“Getting up in the morning is a choice for all of us, and what we’re going to do with that day,” Mustaine said during the book launch. “Especially when you know you’ve got so many days left. It’s important to use those days wisely.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…