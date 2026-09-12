‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Reveals Surprise Weight Gain
The 55-year-old comedian was taken aback by how training affected his body.
Many Dancing with the Stars contestants lose weight while training for the competition, but Guillermo Rodriguez is proving to be an exception.
The 55-year-old comedian, best known as Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air sidekick, previously said that he went on Dancing with the Stars to lose weight. But during a Sept. 8 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he revealed that the dance competition had the opposite effect.
After the practice, I go eat right away,” Rodriguez admitted. “I’m so hungry.”
The DWTS contestant said he’s been rehearsing about 15 hours a week for the past three weeks with dance partner Witney Carson, 32, who won the previous season alongside celebrity conservationist Robert Irwin.
Rodriguez and Carson will compete against celebrities including Julia Stiles, Taylor Hanson, and Ciara Miller.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “My body hurts, but I think I’m going to be doing this.”
The next night on the show, Kimmel brought out a scale for Rodriguez to weigh himself.
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“OK, but this is not fair,” Rodriguez responded. “I already had dinner and everything.”
After stepping onto the scale, a projector flashed his weight behind him, reading about 227 pounds. In disbelief, Rodriguez instinctively removed layers, including his blazer, belt, and pants.
“Now let’s see. With no clothes on, alright, you are lighter,” Kimmel said as the projector revealed a 13-pound increase since June.
“But it’s pure muscle,” Rodriguez said, flexing his biceps.
Decades ago, Rodriguez’s nontraditional path first landed him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
While working as a security guard for the show, Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant, was found sleeping in a car belonging to show announcer Dicky Barrett in 2003.
Barrett told Kimmel, who decided to bring Rodriguez onto the show and gave him roles in skits, where he quickly became a favorite of fans and celebrity guests.
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