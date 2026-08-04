Body WEIGHING IN Billionaire Athlete’s Fiancée Reacts to Fat-Shaming Over Viral Bikini Photos The 32-year-old mom addressed the backlash to her vacation snapshots. The Daily Beast/Getty/Instagram

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez shared a pointed message for the strangers picking apart her bikini body on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Argentine-Spanish model addressed the backlash Tuesday after photos of her vacationing on a yacht with Ronaldo, 41, prompted another round of online scrutiny over her figure.

“Lately, I’ve seen all kinds of comments about some photos of me on a boat,” Rodríguez wrote on Instagram. “Some people comment on my body, while others defend me…”

The model took to Instagram to address the mounting backlash she received after paparazzi snapped off-guard vacation photos. Georginagio/ Instagram

She accompanied the long statement, which she wrote in Spanish, with a carousel that opened with glamorous shots of her posing in a white bikini, tan sun hat, and sunglasses.

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The following slides included the off-guard paparazzi photos that had sparked the commentary, while the final image showed an elaborate spread of food aboard her fiancé’s CR7-branded private jet.

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Ronaldo, a former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, is worth an estimated $1.2 billion. Since 2022, he has played as a forward for the Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia and captained the Portuguese national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Georgina Rodríguez showed off the lavish spreads aboard Ronaldo's yacht and private jet. Instagram/Georgina Rodríguez

Rodríguez admitted the criticism had managed to get under her skin, particularly because her career has made her appearance part of her public identity.

“I was talking about it with Cris and said: ‘It worries me that people are calling me fat now, because I make a living from my image,’” she wrote.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner apparently delivered the pep talk she needed.

“You don’t live off your image. You live off who you are,” Rodríguez recalled him saying. “A perfect woman. Beautiful, with a killer body, a mother, a good person, successful, and someone who lives life with love. What more could you want?”

Rodríguez said the exchange reminded her that “sometimes we all need someone to remind us of what truly matters.”

The model has faced enough seasonal scrutiny to detect a pattern.

“The funny thing is, this happens every summer,” she wrote. “Every year, my body becomes a headline.”

The influencer's black bikini sparked harsh comments on her body. Georginagio/ Instagram

Rodríguez questioned who gets to determine the “right” body and whether happiness can really be confined to a particular clothing size.

She also rejected the assumption that her rigorous fitness routine is driven by a desire to become thinner.

Georgina Rodríguez attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Rodríguez turned that passion into a business with the launch of Mimoa, her Dubai-based activewear label, which debuted in June.

Days before directly confronting the yacht-photo backlash, she shared a similarly pointed message alongside a post-workout picture promoting the brand.

Rodriguez shows off a monochromatic ensemble from her athleisure brand Mimoa. Georginagio/ Instagram

“Your body has never been the problem. Be kind to it,” she wrote. “Move it. Take care of it. Be grateful for everything it does for you every day. Everything else will follow.”

Rodríguez and Ronaldo have been together for nearly a decade and announced their engagement in August 2025.

The couple, pictured here with Ronaldo's son in 2017, has been together for nearly a decade. Anadolu/Getty Images

The couple is raising Cristiano Jr., born in 2010; twins Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate in 2017; and their biological daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. Bella’s twin brother, Ángel, died during childbirth in April 2022.

Rodríguez said motherhood had made the body-shaming conversation especially important because she wants her three daughters to grow up understanding that their value cannot be measured by their appearance.

The mother of six said her body will continue changing as she grows older and looks forward to it. AHMED YOSRI/REUTERS

“My body will change, just as every woman’s body does,” she wrote. “And I hope it continues to do so for many years, because that will mean I am still alive.”

She added: “I love my curves. I love the freedom of living in the body I choose.”

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Rodríguez’s followers flooded the post with over 3 million likes and comments praising her vulnerability.

One supporter wrote: “What a beautiful message for us women; bravo!”

For Rodríguez, the ultimate goal is no longer meeting an elusive beauty standard.

“True success is living in peace,” she wrote. “Laughing. Learning. Living.”

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