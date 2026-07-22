Lifestyle THAT'S SLICK Conan O’Brien Reveals Secret Horror Behind Weird New Hairdo The late-night host’s new slicked-back look stems from a painful incident. Getty Images/Reuters

Conan O’Brien, 63, has spent decades making his gravity-defying red pompadour part of his trademark look. When the comedian appeared on the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend sporting a drastically different hairstyle, fans immediately took notice.

Instead of his signature oversized wave, O’Brien’s hair was slicked back flat with gel during his interview with longtime friend Molly Shannon.

Conan O'Brien wears his trademark pompadour at the 1993 Center for Communication Awards Luncheon Honoring Johnny Carson at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

While the makeover went completely unmentioned during the episode, O’Brien has since revealed there was an unexpectedly painful reason behind the new look: a badly sunburned scalp.

Host Conan O'Brien attends an event in 2026 in Beverly Hills, California, where he wore his usual pompadour and gray suit. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a clip shared exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, O’Brien explained that he suffered a severe scalp sunburn after attending the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, where he spent hours outdoors wearing sunscreen on his face, but none on his scalp.

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A few days later, he said, his scalp became painfully itchy and began shedding flakes “like a snow globe.” Someone eventually told him he had sunburned his scalp and advised him to rub oil into it to help it heal.

Conan showcasing his new hairstyle on the "Team Coco" podcast in 2026. Team Coco/ Youtube

“So this morning, I rubbed oil into it, not thinking about the podcast,” O’Brien said. “Then I come in, and I look like I’m in Sha Na Na. I’m a grease ball."

“We ALL clicked for the hair and there’s just NO explanation?” one YouTube viewer wrote.

Another dubbed the look “Greaser Conan,” while others compared him to an Irish mobster, a used-car salesman, and even Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri from The Sopranos.

Conan's new style drew comparisons to Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri in "The Sopranos." HBO

One commenter summed up the confusion, asking: “Did he lose a bet?”

The same reactions spilled over to Instagram after Team Coco shared a photo promoting the episode. Fans joked that artificial intelligence had “got Conan’s hair wrong,” while another quipped that the comedian looked like “his doppelgänger.”

O’Brien has never been shy about acknowledging the importance of his famous hairstyle.

Conan O'Brien attends the rollout of the red carpet for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

In a 2010 interview with 60 Minutes, he revealed he came up with the towering look while still in high school because he wanted something that would make him stand out in show business.

“Sometimes people don’t know my name,” he joked at the time. “They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.’”

O’Brien leaned into the jokes, comparing himself to a member of Grease’s T-Birds and urging viewers to “wear a hat” after learning his lesson the hard way.

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