Conan O’Brien Reveals Secret Horror Behind Weird New Hairdo
Conan O’Brien, 63, has spent decades making his gravity-defying red pompadour part of his trademark look. When the comedian appeared on the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend sporting a drastically different hairstyle, fans immediately took notice.
Instead of his signature oversized wave, O’Brien’s hair was slicked back flat with gel during his interview with longtime friend Molly Shannon.
While the makeover went completely unmentioned during the episode, O’Brien has since revealed there was an unexpectedly painful reason behind the new look: a badly sunburned scalp.
In a clip shared exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, O’Brien explained that he suffered a severe scalp sunburn after attending the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, where he spent hours outdoors wearing sunscreen on his face, but none on his scalp.
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A few days later, he said, his scalp became painfully itchy and began shedding flakes “like a snow globe.” Someone eventually told him he had sunburned his scalp and advised him to rub oil into it to help it heal.
“So this morning, I rubbed oil into it, not thinking about the podcast,” O’Brien said. “Then I come in, and I look like I’m in Sha Na Na. I’m a grease ball."
“We ALL clicked for the hair and there’s just NO explanation?” one YouTube viewer wrote.
Another dubbed the look “Greaser Conan,” while others compared him to an Irish mobster, a used-car salesman, and even Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri from The Sopranos.
One commenter summed up the confusion, asking: “Did he lose a bet?”
The same reactions spilled over to Instagram after Team Coco shared a photo promoting the episode. Fans joked that artificial intelligence had “got Conan’s hair wrong,” while another quipped that the comedian looked like “his doppelgänger.”
O’Brien has never been shy about acknowledging the importance of his famous hairstyle.
In a 2010 interview with 60 Minutes, he revealed he came up with the towering look while still in high school because he wanted something that would make him stand out in show business.
“Sometimes people don’t know my name,” he joked at the time. “They’re like, ‘You’re the guy with the hair.’”
O’Brien leaned into the jokes, comparing himself to a member of Grease’s T-Birds and urging viewers to “wear a hat” after learning his lesson the hard way.
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