Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan revealed that she underwent “serious” cosmetic surgery just eight weeks after giving birth.

Ryan, 42, described the surgery as “pretty serious” during the December 15 episode of her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, but refused to disclose specifics, citing her tentative plans to turn the experience into a docuseries.

“A wonderful production company came with me, and we filmed the whole thing,” she told listeners. “We are hopefully doing a little docuseries, and I don’t want to spoil it.”

The comedian, who starred in the short-lived comedy The Duchess about the life of a single mother in London, explained her decision to bring her newborn to the U.K. for the procedure.

Katherine Ryan revealed she had “pretty serious surgery" eight weeks after giving birth to her youngest. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

“You can’t breastfeed immediately after surgery, but I could obviously spend the night with her before and breastfeed her then, pump milk for the maternity nurse, and then breastfeed her shortly thereafter and go home with her,” she said.

Still, Ryan admitted she felt conflicted after the surgery. “I was like, ‘Katherine Ryan, what is your damage?” she recalled. “Why have you brought a baby to surgery?”

This changed when she thought about women who undergo cesarean operations or experience painful vaginal births and have to take care of a newborn immediately afterward.

“A C-section is a way more serious procedure than what I got,” she said. “I mean, they cut through...seven layers of tissue and fat and muscle, and then they give you a small person to keep alive.”

Ryan is a mother of four, including Fred, 4, Fenna, 3, and 8-week-old Holland, all from her marriage to husband Bobby Kootstra, and Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.

Although admitting it may be "controversial," Katherine Ryan expressed she wanted a surgeon who was her "ethnicity." Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards

Throughout the episode, Ryan remained tight-lipped on details of her post-partum cosmetic work. However, she revealed that she previously underwent breast augmentation after seeing a former Hooters coworker’s natural-looking breast enhancement.

Ryan’s implants have since been removed, but she speaks of them fondly. “I loved my breast implants, and they served me well for all the time that I had them,” she said.

While Ryan refused to name the surgeon who performed her recent operation, she provided details of how she found him. “He did some procedures on one of my friends, who is so beautiful...and I just loved his before-and-after gallery,” she said.

While Ryan spoke about wanting to hold off on sharing further information until a docuseries is confirmed, we may hear more soon, given her admitted aversion to keeping secrets. “I’m not the kind of person who would ever hide these things,” she told listeners. “Can you imagine me doing something and not telling you?”