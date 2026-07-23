CNN Anchor Reveals Jaw-Dropping Details of Her Sex Life at 47
Veteran broadcaster Brooke Baldwin revealed intimate details of her sex life—including why she’s already turned down several prospective partners this summer—in a highly personal Substack essay.
On Sunday, the 47-year-old former CNN Newsroom anchor published a candid post titled “CASUAL SEX? Let’s Discuss” on her Substack, Unraveling, with Brooke Baldwin.
“Over the last month or so, I’ve had the opportunity to sleep with four different men,” Baldwin wrote. “This is not a humblebrag. Nor have I suddenly become Samantha Jones.”
She teased that her would-be partners included a man who “used to run a country,” another who flew in specifically to take her to dinner, and one she described simply as “hot.”
But Baldwin turned down “Every. Single. One,” she wrote.
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The decision surprised even Baldwin, who previously posted that sex is “like oxygen” to her and admitted that casual encounters remain “very much on the table.”
“It could be empowering. It would almost certainly be pleasurable,” she wrote. “And I’m a grown-a-- woman with choices.”
However, the journalist realized that physical attraction was not enough.
“If you can’t tickle my brain, you just can’t tickle… anything else,” she wrote, identifying herself as sapiosexual, someone who is primarily attracted to intelligence.
Baldwin said part of her reluctance stems from a still-raw heartbreak, revealing that as recently as six months ago, she believed she would get married this year.
A relationship update on Substack informed readers that she was dating filmmaker Peter Landesman, 61, though she did not identify him in the newest essay or clarify whether they had broken up.
The former anchor was previously married to British producer James Fletcher. She filed for divorce in 2023 after nearly five years of marriage.
But Baldwin said her decision was also about protecting the energy she needs for her professional and personal goals.
“In this particular season of my life, I care too much about what I’m building to let my energy scatter in a dozen directions,” she wrote. “This isn’t about morality. It’s not about shame. It’s not even really about sex.”
She described that scattered feeling as being “leaky,” a term she recalled learning and repeating during a birthday dinner with nine female friends in New York City.
“Right now, I want every ounce of my energy available for what’s trying to be born through me,” she wrote. “I don’t want to leak my magic away.”
Baldwin said that, for the first time, rejecting sex did not leave her feeling deprived.
“I feel powerful. Protective of my self. Whole,” she wrote.
She argued that freedom does not always mean saying yes simply because an opportunity is available. Instead, Baldwin said, it can mean recognizing “when your deepest yes actually sounds like no.”
“This is what discipline really is,” she wrote. “It isn’t punishment. It’s protection.”
The post is the latest deeply personal essay Baldwin has published to Substack since leaving CNN in 2021 after 13 years at the network.
In a May Substack post, Baldwin alleged that she was sexually assaulted at 21 after two older men slipped a mind-altering drug into her drink during a spring break trip to Los Angeles.
Baldwin said her memories of the night survived only in “flashes” and that she later woke up on a bathroom floor at the Chateau Marmont beside a man she did not know.
She has also claimed that her CNN exit was not entirely voluntary, despite announcing her departure on her own show.
Now, she said she is focused on becoming whole enough to make her own choices.
“For me, right now, that choice is easy,” Baldwin wrote. “There is something moving through me that feels far bigger than me.”
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