Royal Wedding Designer Debuts $40 Meghan Markle-Coded Bag
Clare Waight Keller, the British designer behind Meghan Markle’s legendary Givenchy wedding gown, traded her couture ateliers for Uniqlo.
The former artistic director of Givenchy and Chloé quietly joined the affordable Japanese “LifeWear” retailer in 2023 as creative director, bringing her signature romance-meets-modern aesthetic to a lineup of elevated yet infinitely wearable essentials
Now, she is translating her signature dreamy silhouettes and sharp tailoring into Uniqlo’s sophisticated yet functional essentials—and at mass-friendly prices.
Her latest drop? A very Markle-coded drawstring bag that looks far more expensive than its $40 price tag.
Given the Duchess’s penchant for pairing designer staples with accessible picks from Everlane, Rothy’s, and Reformation, it wouldn’t be a shock to see her sporting this convertible bag soon.
Uniqlo Drawstring Bag
Available in four chic colorways.
The chic, dumpling-style silhouette nods to luxury favorites from Bottega Veneta and Dries Van Noten, but the Uniqlo version is refreshingly practical.
Designed with an expandable, two-way construction, it can be worn fully open as a roomy tote or cinched into a sculptural, mid-size clutch. It’s crafted from water-repellent performance fabric (ideal for unpredictable pre-spring weather and, yes, blizzards), and finished with an adjustable strap and secure interior pockets.
Uniqlo has long tapped major fashion names for its high-low collaborations—including JW Anderson and Jil Sander—and Waight Keller’s appointment continues that legacy. Before Uniqlo, she also tested the mass waters with a jewelry collaboration for Los Angeles-based contemporary label Reformation.
Known for translating high fashion into polished, functional pieces that slot seamlessly into everyday wardrobes, Waight Keller’s Uniqlo collection proves you don’t need a royal budget to look fabulous.
