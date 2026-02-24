If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Clare Waight Keller, the British designer behind Meghan Markle’s legendary Givenchy wedding gown, traded her couture ateliers for Uniqlo.

The former artistic director of Givenchy and Chloé quietly joined the affordable Japanese “LifeWear” retailer in 2023 as creative director, bringing her signature romance-meets-modern aesthetic to a lineup of elevated yet infinitely wearable essentials

Now, she is translating her signature dreamy silhouettes and sharp tailoring into Uniqlo’s sophisticated yet functional essentials—and at mass-friendly prices.

Her latest drop? A very Markle-coded drawstring bag that looks far more expensive than its $40 price tag.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the west steps of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Waight designed Markle's sweeping, boatneck Givenchy bridal gown. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Given the Duchess’s penchant for pairing designer staples with accessible picks from Everlane, Rothy’s, and Reformation, it wouldn’t be a shock to see her sporting this convertible bag soon.

The chic, dumpling-style silhouette nods to luxury favorites from Bottega Veneta and Dries Van Noten, but the Uniqlo version is refreshingly practical.

Designed with an expandable, two-way construction, it can be worn fully open as a roomy tote or cinched into a sculptural, mid-size clutch. It’s crafted from water-repellent performance fabric (ideal for unpredictable pre-spring weather and, yes, blizzards), and finished with an adjustable strap and secure interior pockets.

Clare Waight Keller on the runway for the finale of the Givenchy Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2020. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Uniqlo has long tapped major fashion names for its high-low collaborations—including JW Anderson and Jil Sander—and Waight Keller’s appointment continues that legacy. Before Uniqlo, she also tested the mass waters with a jewelry collaboration for Los Angeles-based contemporary label Reformation.

Known for translating high fashion into polished, functional pieces that slot seamlessly into everyday wardrobes, Waight Keller’s Uniqlo collection proves you don’t need a royal budget to look fabulous.