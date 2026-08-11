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Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, 24, and Richard Gere’s Son, 26, Star on Vogue

Crawford and Gere had their own Vogue cover in 1992, one year into their short-lived marriage.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter modeled for Vogue with her ex-husband Richard Gere’s son, indicating that the iconic fashion rag is betting on the power of nostalgia for its September issue.

Over three decades after their parents, then married, posed for a 1992 Vogue cover, Kaia Gerber, 24, and Homer Gere, 26, did the same.

The nepo-baby duo, who star in Ryan Murphy’s new FX erotic thriller The Shards, leaned on each other with big smiles for the Vogue September issue cover.

“Twenty minutes into knowing each other, I was like, ‘Should we just acknowledge the fact that our parents were married?’ [Gerber] was like, ‘Yeah. Cool.’ And that was it,” Homer told Vogue.

Historically, September is the Anna Wintour-led publication’s biggest and most important issue of the year. Its intense production process was the subject of a 2007 documentary aptly titled The September Issue.

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere on the cover of Vogue in 2026.

Kaia Gerber and Homer Gere on the cover of Vogue in 2026.

Courtesy of Vogue

Crawford, 60, and Richard, 76, first met in 1988 at a barbecue outing honoring singer-songwriter Elton John.

They eloped in December 1991 in Las Vegas, and had been married for a year when they posed for the November 1992 cover of Vogue.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
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The couple divorced in 1995, a decision that was partly due to their 16-year age difference.

In 2016, Crawford told People, “I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don’t know if we were ever friends—like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere.”

Cindy Crawford and Homer Gere on the cover of Vogue in 1992.

Cindy Crawford and Homer Gere on the cover of Vogue in 1992.

Courtesy of Vogue

After the divorce, Crawford married businessman Rande Gerber, 64, in 1998. The couple welcomed son Presley in 1999, and daughter Kaia in 2001.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford pictured here in 2026.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford pictured here in 2026.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Richard went on to welcome Homer with Bond girl Carey Lowell, 65, in 2000. The couple married in 2002, but divorced in 2016.

Richard has since married his current wife, Spanish publicist Alejandra Silva, 43. The couple has two sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6.

Richard Gere and his son Homer James Jigme Gere pose during the 81st Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 1, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Richard Gere and Homer Gere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy in September 2024.

Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

Although the two have gotten close, with Gerber affectionately calling Homer “Homie” on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, they are not sparking a flame of their own any time soon.

Gerber is dating actor Bill Pullman’s son, actor and musician Lewis Pullman, 33.

Homer has been dating a woman he met on the dating app Hinge for a year and a half.

FX’s “The Shards” stars Homer Gere (on the right) and Kaia Gerber (next to Homer). The show is set to release on August 5, 2026.

FX’s “The Shards” stars Homer Gere (on the right) and Kaia Gerber (next to Homer).

Courtesy of FX Networks

“I grew up in the most normal possible situation given who my father was. I didn’t grow up in the industry at all. I had never been on a professional set until last summer,” Homer, who was raised in Pound Ridge, New York, said.

He was not planning to become an actor before getting a call from a talent manager. He landed his first role in the hit teen drama Euphoria in 2025.

“In September I drove cross-country, moved into the Villa Carlotta, and suddenly I’m doing a bedroom scene with Sydney Sweeney,” he said. “It was f---ing crazy.”

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
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Gerber, on the other hand, has modeled since she was 10. This is the third Ryan Murphy show she acts in.

“I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it,” she said. “I said to [Homer], ‘Homer, unfortunately with this show, it’s not like you’re just any unknown actor and people will judge you as an unknown actor. But what that’s done for me is make me want to work harder.’”

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere at the 65th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 1993.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

In honor of the new cover, Vogue re-released Crawford and Richard’s joint 1992 interview.

In it, Crawford said she aims to be “the Barbara Walters of my generation,” and Richard refused to talk about the couple’s relationship: “We’re not a team, you know; we’re not a dog-and-pony act.”

On left, Richard Gere attends the red carpet during the Goya Cinema Awards 2025 at the Granada Conference & Exhibition Centre on February 8, 2025, in Granada, Spain; on right, Gere kisses 28-year-old actress Diana Silvers in 'Asymmetry.'
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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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