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WHOOPSIES

Cindy Crawford, 60, Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

The legendary supermodel’s runway comeback did not go as planned.

Cindy Crawford

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

By Roosa Rahkonen

Cindy Crawford’s return to the catwalk has not gone as planned.

The 60-year-old made a surprise runway appearance in Times Square for Gucci’s Cruise 2027 show on May 16. She closed the Italian fashion house’s runway, an honorary position, in a voluminous strapless gown covered in black feathers.

But her much-anticipated comeback—with one of fashion’s top designers, at that—hit a literal snag.

Cindy Crawford presents a creation from the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection at Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cindy Crawford walking down Times Square for the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in New York City on May 16, 2026.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

“The dress was so heavy, and my heel came out of my shoe right when I walked out,” Crawford revealed to Porter, Net-a-Porter’s digital publication, in an interview published on Thursday. “I never got it back in.”

Crawford, one of the biggest supermodels of the 1980s and ‘90s, handled the situation like the professional she is.

Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer walk the runway at the Chanel Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 1996 fashion show, with designer Karl Lagerfeld, during Paris Fashion Week in 1995.
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Despite making only rare runway appearances since 2000, Crawford kept her poise and strutted the runway as if nothing was wrong.

“That dress was so big you couldn’t see it,” she said. “I was like, ‘Just don’t lose the shoe. Just keep the shoe on. I don’t want to be like Cinderella’.”

Cindy Crawford closed the Gucci Cruise 2027 show at Times Square in New York City on May 16, 2026, in a black feather gown.

Cindy Crawford closed the Gucci Cruise 2027 show at Times Square in New York City on May 16, 2026, in a black feather gown.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Crawford said her model daughter, Kaia Gerber, 25, helped her through her first runway in three years.

“Kaia was very supportive and proud of me for doing it because she knew I was like, ‘Wait, is this a good idea or a bad idea?’ and it was such a big show,” Crawford said.

Cindy Crawford wearing Gucci at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, November 2025.
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The show was Gucci’s first Resort collection under newly appointed creative director Demna Gvasalia, known as Demna.

The star-studded cast included models like Paris Hilton and legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, while the front row added to the event’s star power, filled with the famous faces of Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford pose at the 14th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in 2025.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 14th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art+Film Gala in 2025.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Gerber joined Crawford at the afterparty, too.

“I think seeing me do something that I had some nerves about is good for her to see,” Crawford said.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Omega Brand Ambassadors Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the opening night of OMEGA House Paris 2024 on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
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The two are often compared, as Gerber bears a significant resemblance to Crawford with her voluminous brown hair and high cheekbones.

“It doesn’t annoy me at all,” Crawford said of the comparisons.

She added, “I love it, but I don’t know what it’s like to have a famous parent. I think for Kaia, it’s just part of who she is, and she’s going to have to handle it. There are perks that come with it, and then there are probably annoying things, and I have acknowledged that with her. I’m sure, at times, it sucks.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images)

Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber at The Fashion Awards 2018 in London, England.

John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images

Crawford shares Gerber and her son Presley, 27, with hospitality mogul Rande Gerber, who also used to model. The pair has been married since 1998.

In the late ‘90s, Crawford was one of the “Big Five” supermodels with Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Christy Turlington. But she stepped back significantly in 2000.

Now, she told the outlet she wasn’t completely done with her legendary career.

Cindy Crawford walks in the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week in 1991.

Since the 1980s, Cindy Crawford has been one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Images Press/Getty Images

“At times I’ve been tempted to step back more, but I don’t want to add to that idea that women of a certain age need to be more invisible,” Crawford said. “Even though there are days when I feel like, ‘Oh, why did I say yes to the shoot?’—or maybe, ‘It’s time’.”

Crawford added that her abilities have only improved with age: “Modeling really is a skill that you get better at. It’s probably like a football player or a soccer player having to choose when they want to retire. You’re like… but I still like it.”

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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