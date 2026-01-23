Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in a trio of new bikini shots shared on her Instagram.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 27, posed for poolside portraits wearing a turquoise string bikini pulled high on her hips. The young photographer is the daughter of the fashion icon and her now ex-husband, model-turned-architect Peter Cook, 67.

In the Instagram carousel, the fresh-faced model lies on the edge of a pool, her blonde hair slicked back, and her arms outstretched. She captioned the tropical photos, “Mentally still here 🌺💭.”

The 27-year-old looks just like her famous mother, now 71, when she appeared on the February 1981 Sports Illustrated cover at the same age.

Swimwear isn’t all this mother-daughter duo has in common: Brinkley previously opened up about attracting the same men on dating apps.

“[My daughter] said, ‘Mom, you’re right not to go on [dating apps] because the same guys that...said yes to me are saying yes to you,’” Brinkley revealed on an episode of Sex and the City star Kristin Davis’s Are You a Charlotte? podcast.

Christie Brinkley poses on a beach for Vogue in 1977. Stan Malinowski/Conde Nast via Getty Images

The supermodel has been married four times, though Sailor is her only child with Cook. Her first marriage, to French artist Jean-François Allaux, lasted from 1975 to 1981.

Her second, to beloved music legend Billy Joel, lasted from 1985 to 1994. The pair share one daughter, singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, 40.

Brinkley then married real estate developer Richard Taubman in 1994, with whom she had a son, Jack Paris Brinkley, 30, before they separated in 1995.

Finally, in 1996, Brinkley married Cook. Since finalizing their divorce in 2008, she has remained single.

Christie Brinkley with her then-husband, architect Peter Cook, in 1996. Rose Hartman/Getty Images

While Brinkley Cook has followed in her parents’ steps, she’s equally as comfortable behind the camera. Beyond her personal Instagram account, she runs a dedicated photography profile, @sailorshoots. Her latest photo, posted in July 2024, features influencer Lily Sisto for the sleep and loungewear company Cozyland.

In a 2014 interview with Into the Gloss, Brinkley Cook stated there’s a clear winner between the two artistic fields: “Photography’s my main thing.”