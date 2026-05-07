Charlize Theron Shares Anti-Aging Product She Uses More Than ‘Any Lotion or Cream’
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Eternally radiant actress Charlize Theron revealed her go-to beauty product for maintaining her glow at 50—and it isn’t a lotion, serum, or scrub.
The Academy Award winner is making headlines for her newly released Netflix thriller, Apex. The star’s youthful appearance is sparking requests about skincare secrets.
Theron stars alongside actor Taron Egerton, 36, in the 2026 survival film, where her character, Sasha, must escape sociopathic cannibal Ben (Egerton) while stranded in the Australian wilderness.
During an interview for the April 24 episode of the “Will and Woody” podcast, host Will McMahon relayed a question from his wife, Mimi Gibbs, about Theron’s remarkably luminous complexion, asking, “On behalf of every woman in the world, can you please ask her how she still looks so good?”
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“Red light,” Theron stated.
Red light therapy is commonly used to prevent wrinkles and fine lines. It uses red light to penetrate the skin, aiming to reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and promote skin rejuvenation.
This form of skin care is often offered at wellness centers, spas, and even commercial gyms. Red light therapy can also be done from the comfort of one’s home—in bed, even—while targeting more than an average cream or serum.
“Basically, I live in a red light mask at all times,” Theron said of her trusted method.
There are many options available for those looking to try this type of dermalogical device, including the Solawave Red Light Therapy Mask ($320, Amazon).
Other TV personalities have also praised the wavelength therapy mask for its skin care benefits. Jennifer Aniston, 57, has previously stated that she is a fan of the device.
“Well, thank you, I appreciate the $3000 Amazon bill that we are about to rack up on our credit card,” McMahon joked.
However, despite their A-list popularity, red light masks are not nearly as expensive as one might assume. Many options are available on Amazon and Ulta Beauty at a range of prices, with under $100, including the Solawave Radiant Renewal 2-in-1 Skincare Mini ($89, Ulta Beauty).
Theron expressed how much the mask has changed her complexion since she started using it, declaring it the most effective product she’s tried in years—one she can “actually see a difference” with.
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