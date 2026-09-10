FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH Original ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star, 80, Reveals Her Injectable Secrets The 1970s television star shared details of her glow-boosting beauty routine. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Jaclyn Smith has revealed her method for maintaining a youthful glow at 80.

The actress, who portrayed Kelly Garrett from 1976–1981 in the original Charlie’s Angels series, told People that she prioritizes “clean living, eating properly, getting the proper amount of sleep, and a lot of vitamins” to maintain her healthy, radiant appearance.

In the interview, Smith wore a sleek green turtleneck that emphasized her bright eyes, while rosy blush highlighted her high cheekbones and taut complexion.

Smith said that she doesn’t like to go too heavy on the cosmetic enhancements, and has previously denied resorting to facial fillers, plastic surgery, and Botox as anti-aging measures. However, she shared one treatment she’s turned to.

Original Charlie's Angels actress Jaclyn Smith poses for a portrait circa 1970. Martin Mills/Martin Mills/Getty Images

“I’m not saying I’ve never put some fat in my face,” Smith said in the video, adding that she doesn’t “like it when people don’t look like themselves.”

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In 2022, Smith told the Daily Mail that she only adds her own fat into her face, as opposed to other types of facial fillers, like hyaluronic acid.

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“Everybody ages, everybody changes. It’s the real stuff that puts you on top. Pretty is as pretty does. No one stays a Charlie’s Angel forever,” she told People.

Charlie's Angels star Jaclyn Smith poses on the red carpet at the 50th anniversary celebration of the show's premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/REUTERS

The star was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in 2002 at age 55 and entered remission after a successful lumpectomy and radiation. She has been cancer-free for more than two decades.

Now, Smith credits her granddaughters with motivating her to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I want to be vital in their lives, so I need to be healthy,” Smith said.

The actress has two children with her third husband, British filmmaker Anthony Richmond: Spencer Margaret Richmond, 40, and Gaston Richmond, 44. The couple’s eight-year marriage ended in 1989.

Smith married her fourth and current husband, pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Brad Allen, in 1997.

September marks 50 years since the original premiere of Charlie’s Angels on ABC. Smith was the only Angel to star in all five seasons of the show, which ran until 1981.

Charlie's Angels with Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith premiered on ABC in September 1976. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Earlier this year, Smith reunited with the two other original Angels, Kate Jackson, 7, and Cheryl Ladd, 75.

Farrah Fawcett, who died of cancer in 2009, started as an angel in season one and returned as a guest star in the third and fourth seasons.

The three women said that their bond remains that of sisters.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd reunite on the red carpet at the "Charlie's Angels" 50th anniversary celebration at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Daniel Cole/Daniel Cole/REUTERS

“Time didn’t break it. Time, we still embrace it in the distance. And we’re always for each other. Whatever is going on,” Smith said.

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