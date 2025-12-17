Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Jaclyn Smith, 80, is a walking advertisement for her own skincare line.

On Tuesday, Smith, who starred in the original 1970s Charlie’s Angels series, posted a set of photos taken 40 years apart to her Instagram. The first is a Good Housekeeping magazine cover from 1984 that features Smith, then 40, and her toddler son, Gaston. The next photo in the carousel shows her embracing a grown-up Gaston, now 43, recreating a similar pose.

While Gaston’s appearance inevitably evolved—going from 2.5 years old to 43 tends to do that—his mother’s has barely changed. In the 2025 photo, the actress’s complexion looks so healthy and radiant that you might think she’s aging backward.

“Then and now ☀️ Some things never change, he’s still my Sonshine!" she captioned the post.

The starlet’s look is a masterclass in properly applied mature makeup. Her skin is bronzed and dewy, while peach blush accents her cheekbones, and a taupe smoky shadow highlights her eyes. The lip color is a soft and translucent mauve that complements the rest of Smith’s sunny, fresh-faced makeup.

Her shoulder-length hair, with face-framing curtain bangs and balayaged highlights, is worn in soft waves—not far off from the classic hairstyle of her youth.

Jaclyn Smith, 79, photographed on May 09, 2024, at an event in Beverly Hills, California. Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Gaston is the actress’s oldest child with ex-husband Tony Richmond, an English cinematographer who worked on The Sandlot and Legally Blonde. Smith and Richmond also share a daughter, Spencer Margaret, who is 40. Smith, who has been married four times, wed Richmond in 1981 and divorced him in 1989. She has been married to Brad Allen since 1997.

Smith, who turned 80 in October, is famous for looking far younger than her age. In a 2015 interview with Queen Latifah to promote her skincare line, Smith credits clean living, retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid for her smooth, glowing skin.

Smith first rose to fame for playing Kelly Garrett in the television series Charlie’s Angels from 1976 to 1981, appearing in all five seasons of the show’s run. She made cameos and reprised the role in cameos for the 2003 film, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and the 2019 reboot.

Smith with co-stars Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett in a promotional photo for 'Charlie's Angels.' ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

In the decades since Charlie’s Angels, Smith has diversified her portfolio with an HSN clothing line, a wig line in partnership with Paula Young, a fabric line, and a skincare line.

Between projects, however, she still finds time to act. This year, the actress appeared in an episode of Doctor Odyssey, Ryan Murphy’s medical drama about the lives of a doctor and his crew working on a luxury cruise ship.