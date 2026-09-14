DION’T CALL IT A COMEBACK Celine Dion Shows Off Radiant New Look at First Concert in 6 Years The queen of power ballads wore a jaw-dropping jewel for the occasion. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Celine Dion, 58, looks more radiant than ever as she makes her long-awaited return to the stage.

The globally cherished Canadian singer performed at the Plénitude Arena near Paris on Sept. 12. It was Dion’s first full show since a rare neurological condition, stiff person syndrome, sidelined her for nearly six years.

Celine Dion performs during her first concert of a series at the Plénitude Arena outside of Paris, France, on September 12, 2026. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The venue is less than seven miles away from where Dion last sang publicly, performing a single song (“Hymne à l’amour”) at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I made a promise to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing live,” Dion said on stage. “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience—and if I may say so—I am everything I am because you loved me.”

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Dion performed in a custom Dior design: a strapless black gown with dramatic pleats and flairs, accessorized with a jaw-dropping 10-carat diamond necklace from Boucheron.

Celine Dion performed her first concert of a series at the Plenitude Arena near Paris on September 12, 2026, fulfilling her dream of returning to the stage after years of battling a rare neurological disorder. THOMAS SAMSON/Thomas SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022.

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The autoimmune neurological condition causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and affects fewer than 5,000 people a year in the United States.

The singer, who appeared visibly emotional on stage, acknowledged her condition during the performance.

“By living with it day in and day out, I’ve come to terms with it. And I’ve decided to make it my reason for living,” she said.

Celine Dion showed off her toned arms at a performance at the Plenitude Arena near Paris on September 12, 2026, after nearly six years of not performing a full live show. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

She continued, “But look around here—all around you, right here in this room—we don’t know what the person next to us is going through. There are people going through hardships, grief, and sorrow. There are people radiating energy and joy. So let’s take that energy and share it. That’s what music is for.”

Fans reacted with awe, admiration, and excitement on social media.

Commenters rushed to praise the music legend's return. Instagram/Celinedion

“Imagine the pride her sons must feel,” one commenter wrote on Dion’s Instagram post about the concert.

Another said, “Grace in every step. What an unforgettable opening night.”

Many called the music icon an “inspiration,” writing supportive comments and well wishes in both French and English.

Many supporters filled Dion's comment section with kind words and adoring sentiments. Instagram/Celinedion

In August, Dion told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s been training for her nearly 30-night Paris residency with a mix of Pilates and ballet.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer said she does a 90-minute Pilates workout three times a week and takes a ballet class with a local company on two other days.

Céline Dion performed at Vorst Nationaal in Brussels, Belgium, on October 18, 1995. Goedefroit Music/Goedefroit Music/Getty Images

“The way I see it, I have two choices,” Dion told Vogue France in 2024. “Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off, and it’s over.”

Dion has three sons—René-Charles Angélil, 25; Nelson Angélil, 15; and Eddy Angélil, 15—with her late husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.

Ahead of her performance, Dion and her eldest son were seen greeting fans outside her hotel.

René-Charles Angélil and Celine Dion are seen leaving their Hotel on September 12, 2026, in Paris, France. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Singer Celine Dion performs during the first night of her new show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 15, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

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