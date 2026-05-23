Lifestyle CABO CURE Celebs Are Flying Overseas For This Pricey Anti-Aging Procedure More celebrities are turning to an expensive anti-aging procedure only available abroad. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Celebrities are jetting out of the country in search of a pricey anti-aging craze that many claim is helping them dodge surgery, heal old injuries, and even turn back the clock.

Mario Lopez is one of the stars embracing the booming world of regenerative medicine through stem cell therapy, traveling to the Proactive Longevity clinic in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to be treated by surgeon Dr. John Layke.

Lopez said years of sports-related injuries and surgeries left him desperate for another option.

The Saved by the Bell alum, who has described himself as addicted to “very physical, explosive sports” like boxing and jiu-jitsu, said he turned to stem cell therapy after battling a torn rotator cuff, torn biceps in both arms, and a torn Achilles.

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Mario Lopez goes out of the country to receive stem cell treatment after a string of painful injuries and surgeries. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The therapies, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars per round, generally involve infusions or injections using stem cells, plasma, or immune-system cells that proponents claim may help reduce inflammation, accelerate tissue repair, improve recovery, and potentially slow some visible signs of aging—though many treatments remain experimental and are not FDA-approved in the United States.

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For his latest round of treatments, Lopez underwent therapeutic plasma exchange—a process that filters and replaces plasma to help rejuvenate the body—as well as NK cell therapy to support the immune system and stem cell infusions to help with inflammation and tissue recovery.

Mario Lopez suffered a torn rotator cuff, achilles, and biceps after years of intensive sports. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think now, with AI and with the way medicine is moving at such a rapid pace, if you really make your health a top priority, there’s no reason why you can’t live longer and look better,” Lopez told the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old also brushed off concerns about traveling abroad for the procedures, suggesting U.S. regulations and the pharmaceutical industry may be slowing access to newer therapies.

I know there might be concerns about leaving the states for this particular type of therapy,” he said. “But not to be a conspiracy theorist, I know with big pharma and I know how the medical community is sometimes.”

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Lopez insisted the process was seamless, calling the clinic’s staff “legitimate professionals” and noting that Cabo is a sub-2-hour flight from Los Angeles. “My wife and I are here, we’re making a little vacation out of it—it’s beautiful,” he added.

But Lopez is hardly alone in chasing youth and recovery through regenerative medicine. Last year, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also traveled to Mexico for similar stem cell treatments—and enthusiastically documented the experience online.

Khloe Kardashian gushed over her stem cell treatment results. Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé Kardashian praised the procedures in an Instagram post, saying the treatments helped with “recovery, inflammation, and overall wellness,” before admitting the anti-aging perks may have been her favorite part.

“I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future,” the 41-year-old wrote. “My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.”

Kim Kardashian echoed the excitement after seeking treatment for what the 45-year-old described as two years of “debilitating pain” following a shoulder injury sustained while weightlifting.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian both went abroad for stem cell treatment after trying everything else to manage their pain. Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

“I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone,” the mother of four wrote on Instagram. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing.”

The youngest of the Jenner plan also opted to fly to Mexico for stem cell therapy after suffering from chronic back pain for 3 years following the birth of her son, Aire.

“Nothing I tried seemed to help,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story, adding that her sisters’ experiences convinced her to try the treatments herself.

Kylie Jenner followed her sister's example and flew to Mexico for stem cell treatments. Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Even Bryan Johnson—the self-proclaimed anti-aging biohacker famous for spending millions attempting to reverse the aging process—has embraced the trend.

The 48-year-old millionaire, who previously traded health tips with the Kardashians on their Hulu show, reportedly shelled out more than $40,000 in 2024 for stem cell procedures targeting his shoulders, hips, and knees using Swedish bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells.

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