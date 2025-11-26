Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Having a signature hairstyle is one thing. Maintaining the same look for 52 years is another level of commitment.

Acclaimed cookbook author and Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten, 77, revealed that she’s kept the same haircut since she was 25 years old. During the November 25 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the Food Network celebrity chef shared the reasoning behind her impressively consistent bob-and-bangs combo.

The confession came after Poehler asked whether Garten had heard of a “c---y bob.” The phrase is a complimentary term that emerged online in response to Leslie Bibb’s character, Kate, wearing a blunt blonde bob in season 3 of The White Lotus, which started a trend.

Poehler pointed out that Garten, who was new to the term, is on trend with her longtime bob now that “every Gen-Z’er is cutting their hair.” Garten, who had “no idea” of the trend, found this very amusing.

Garten then went on to explain that she’s had the same haircut for decades, first snipping her strands into a blunt bob at just 25 years old. At the time, she lived in Washington, and her hair was “all the way down [her] back.” But when her friend got a chin-length haircut, Garten went straight to her friend’s hairdresser for the same style. After that, she never looked back.

Garten has kept up the classic style throughout her career as a television chef and best-selling cookbook author, including the entire 2002 to 2021 run of Barefoot Contessa and countless appearances in Food Network specials.

While more than five decades committed to a single style is admirable, it’s no wonder Garten admits she sometimes itches for change. “Every once in a while, I try something else,” she told Poehler. “And then I go, ‘No, I’m going right back to where I started.’” As the saying (sort of) goes: if your bangs aren’t broke, don’t fix ‘em.