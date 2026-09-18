TWO OF A KIND Model, 53, Stuns Fans With Uncanny Resemblance to Sharon Stone The 74-time Vogue cover star’s jaw-dropping photo shoot racked up hundreds of comments. TriStar Pictures

Carolyn Murphy is channeling the ultimate ‘90s femme fatale on the cover of Vogue Taiwan.

The 53-year-old supermodel posed for photographer Emmanuel Monsalve for the magazine’s October 2026 issue. In the portrait, Murphy wears a skintight, high-neck white Gucci dress and minimal makeup, with her cool-toned blond hair pinned back.

“OK Basic Instinct,” Florence Alaxandras, a Bachelor in Paradise alum, commented on Murphy’s Instagram post of the cover.

Carolyn Murphy on the October 2026 cover of Vogue Taiwan. Emmanuel Monsalve/Vogue

From the dress to the cover’s cobalt-blue background, the similarities between Murphy and Sharon Stone’s character in the 1992 thriller are striking.

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Stone, 68, received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Catherine Tramell, a crime novelist and suspected serial killer, in the film.

American actress Sharon Stone is promoting the movie "Basic Instinct," directed by Dutch Paul Verhoeven. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The actress told Variety that “people are still terrified” of her more than three decades after Basic Instinct’s release.

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Fans and famous friends were quick to comment about Murphy’s youthful appearance on the magazine cover.

Actress Sharon Stone attends the COS Spring/Summer 2027 fashion show at WSA during New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2026, in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

“Wow, wow, wow, you are 20,” beauty founder Jena Covello said on the post, adding three fire emojis.

“Classic beauty,” model Christy Turlington also commented.

This isn’t Murphy’s first time being likened to the A-list actress. In 2013, she appeared in jewelry ads for David Webb that drew comparisons to Stone.

Carolyn Murphy backstage at the TWP Clothing Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2026, in New York City. Manny Carabel/Manny Carabel/Getty Images

In an accompanying interview, Murphy said she was tired of being asked about her views on aging, saying she feels pressure to answer gracefully when, in reality, she has some anxiety about it.

“You can’t stop aging, but you can make the journey more enjoyable,” she said.

In the 1990s, Murphy’s pixie haircut and classic look landed her gigs with many of fashion’s most elite brands, including campaigns with Calvin Klein, Prada, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren.

Carolyn Murphy in Celine on the August 1999 Vogue cover.

Over her three-decade modeling career, she has appeared on more than 73 Vogue covers, and she continues walking runways.

“It’s really exciting to be able to walk the runway even now,” she told Vogue.

Beyond modeling, Murphy is focused on a new chapter as partner and chief brand officer of wellness and supplement company Infinity Wellness. She officially joined the brand in September.

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