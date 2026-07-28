Face CAPTAIN GLAM-ERICA Captain America Actor, 45, Hit With Plastic Surgery Accusations “That’s a different person.” Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Evans’ return as Captain America has been overshadowed by speculation about what happened to his face.

The 45-year-old actor appears as Steve Rogers toward the end of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer, marking his long-awaited comeback after seemingly retiring the superhero in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

But some fans were more distracted by Evans’ appearance than the original Captain America’s dramatic resurgence.

“Is this Chris Evans’ glow-down era?” one viewer asked on X.

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Chris Evans' split-second appearance in the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer left fans questioning whether the actor underwent cosmetic procedures. Marvel Entertainment/ Youtube

Evans appeared sporting a dark brown beard, longer hair, and a receding hairline in his split-second appearance.

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Some eagle-eyed viewers also claimed that his cheeks appeared fuller and his nose tip looked different, prompting unsupported speculation that the actor had received Botox, fillers, or a nose job.

“No, it’s not ‘age,’ he literally did something to his face,” one critical commenter wrote.

Another claimed, “It’s cheek fillers, everyone,” comparing Evans’ appearance to the purported transformations of fellow actors Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Ewan McGregor.

Fans compared Evans' new look to the fresh-faced superhero they'd come to know and love. Paul Hackett/Reuters

Some fans insisted that the unflattering shot was simply the result of the trailer’s lighting and Evans’ longer hairstyle.

“His hair being longer makes his face look fuller, and the light makes it look like his nose is dipping down more at the tip,” one viewer explained. “The longer hair also makes it look like his hairline is starting to recede.”

Another shared footage of Evans promoting the film alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth days earlier, in which the actor appeared more like his usual self.

“That’s him a week ago,” the user wrote. “Have you heard of lighting and makeup?”

Some fans gave Evans the benefit of the doubt, citing a press promo from earlier this month. X/folkcardigan13

Others believed the difference was caused by Evans no longer maintaining the muscular physique he developed to play Captain America.

“He just gained weight, it’s not rocket science,” one fan wrote.

Weight gain or loss can change the volume and contours of a person’s face, while natural aging can also make once-familiar features appear different.

Natural aging can also subtly change facial features. Loss of fat beneath the skin can hollow the cheeks and eye area, while cartilage loss may cause the tip of the nose to droop, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Other fans speculated that weight loss may be the reason for Evans' altered appearance in the trailer. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Evans’ changing hairline would hardly be unusual, either.

Male pattern hair loss affects 30 to 50 percent of men by age 50, according to the National Institutes of Health. It often begins at the temples and front of the scalp before progressing farther back, which creates a receding hairline.

Other viewers suspected that Evans’ unusual look was deliberate—and potentially connected to the movie’s plot.

“It’s his nose,” one fan claimed. “They added a tip and gave him an underbite.”

The possibility that Evans’ altered appearance was created for the role is not far-fetched. When audiences last saw Steve Rogers at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the formerly ageless-looking superhero had transformed with the help of prosthetics into an elderly man after traveling back in time to build a life with Peggy Carter.

Evans previously returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024 as Johnny Storm, his Fantastic Four character, in Deadpool & Wolverine. But Doomsday will mark his first appearance as Steve Rogers since Endgame

The studio has not revealed whether the version of Rogers appearing in Avengers: Doomsday is the same man who grew old with Peggy, an alternate-universe version of Captain America, or something else entirely.

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That uncertainty left some fans convinced that the heavier cheeks, drooping nose, and receding hairline seen in the trailer were intentional rather than evidence of cosmetic work.

Others believed the differences in Evans’ appearance were so stark that the studio may have replaced him altogether.

“Like, that’s a different person,” one viewer wrote. “That’s your uncle who ‘kinda looks like Chris Evans if you squint.’”

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