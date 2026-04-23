 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
CAN I GET A LIFT?

This Is The Fastest Growing Anti-Aging Procedure for Your Face

The rejuvenating trend is raising eyebrows.

Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern
Published
Updated
Looker photo illo illustration of Denise Richards.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The fastest-growing trend in plastic surgery is refreshing patients’ faces and permanently raising their eyebrows.

Brow lift procedures saw a sharp increase in 2025, according to an annual audit released by the British Association of Plastic Surgeons.

The procedure, which repositions the forehead to raise the eyebrows and smooth wrinkles, is surging in popularity, seeing an overall growth rate of 27 percent in 2025 alone.

Denise Richards, Before and After

Actress Denise Richards underwent a highly publicized transformation in 2025, which included an increasingly popular eyelift procedure.

Dr. Ben Talei

Brow lifts made major headlines in 2025 when actress Denise Richards, 55, underwent the procedure with top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Talei performed a temporal brow lift during Richards’s full face lift to create a more youthful appearance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 58, was ahead of the trend when she underwent a brow lift in 2024.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge has spoken openly about her successful brow lift.

Bravo

“Brow lifts have come a long way,” Judge told RealSelf after her procedure. “They used to leave you with a big scar across your forehead, but I had it done endoscopically, so I just have four little areas of minimal scarring in my hairline.”

​The brow lift has steadily grown in popularity since 2023, when the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) noted an astonishing 18 percent increase from the previous year. The procedure comes at a premium, however: the ASPS estimates its cost at $5,460 in the United States.

Clinics have taken notice of the procedure’s rise among their clientele: RefinedMD, a dermatology and plastic surgery center in California, declared it the “quiet comeback star” of 2025.

The report revealed that other, more traditional cosmetic procedures have experienced a major decline. In 2025, breast implant surgeries took a hit in popularity, leading to an eight percent decline.

The number of reductions and breast implant removals, however, grew significantly in 2025, with 4,673 and 850 procedures performed, respectively.

“For the first time, we are seeing the number of patients undergoing breast reduction and implant removal surpass those opting for augmentation,” BAAPS president Nora Nugent said, as reported by the Guardian. “This reflects a broader shift away from exaggerated curves towards a more natural silhouette, one that better complements active lifestyles and the continued rise of athleisure fashion.”

Cailey Petsch
Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

TRENDING NOW