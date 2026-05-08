Brooke Shields Brings 22-Year-Old Daughter as Red Carpet Date
Brooke Shields brought her eldest daughter, 22-year-old actress Rowan Francis Henchy, to accompany her to the premiere of Shields’s latest project.
Shields, 60, and Henchy arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood wearing colorful outfits for the premiere of You’re Killing Me, the Acorn TV murder mystery series in which Shields stars alongside Canadian actress Amalia Williamson.
In the six-part cozy thriller, which debuts May 18, Shields plays Allie, a best-selling novelist who teams up with a podcaster (Williamson) to solve a real-life murder.
The pair chose monochromatic ensembles for the May 7 event, though each woman’s outfit had a completely different silhouette and structure. The mother-daughter duo’s big night out fittingly comes just ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10.
While Henchy’s look features a crisp, tailored set of matching separates in a bold shade of kelly green, Shields opted for a strapless, skin-tight leather dress in an equally head-turning maroon hue.
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The two may have completely different hair colors—Shields maintains a luminous chestnut shade, whereas her daughter has a stunning strawberry-blond hue—the pair’s facial features are strikingly similar: each has high cheekbones, full brows, and piercing blue eyes.
Shields is the mother of her two daughters with her husband, film producer Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001.
The couple’s younger daughter, 19-year-old Grier Henchy, entered the fashion world while still in high school, pursuing a career as a runway model. In 2024, she walked in Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation at New York Fashion Week.
The author and actress shared in a Mother’s Day note to Extra TV that her two daughters are her greatest source of pride.
“When I’m on my deathbed, I’m not going to remember one thing that I did professionally,” Shields wrote. “I’m going to be so happy that you [Grier and Rowan] love me.”
Continuing her mother’s legacy, Henchy is following in her mother’s footsteps beyond the red carpet. The aspiring broadcast journalist graduated from Wake Forest University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism in 2025.
Henchy pursued acting at school, taking theater classes at Wake Forest to further explore her interest in the performing arts.
In a video for the university’s “senior showcase,” Rowan said the most rewarding collegiate experience she had was “finishing my first play here at Wake.”
“Also, trying out for about six different things and not getting any callbacks/roles/parts. It was crushing at the time, but awesome now,” she added.
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