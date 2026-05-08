Lifestyle SEEING DOUBLE Brooke Shields Brings 22-Year-Old Daughter as Red Carpet Date The pair had a fashion-forward night out. Darlene Hammond/Getty Images

Brooke Shields brought her eldest daughter, 22-year-old actress Rowan Francis Henchy, to accompany her to the premiere of Shields’s latest project.

Shields, 60, and Henchy arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood wearing colorful outfits for the premiere of You’re Killing Me, the Acorn TV murder mystery series in which Shields stars alongside Canadian actress Amalia Williamson.

In the six-part cozy thriller, which debuts May 18, Shields plays Allie, a best-selling novelist who teams up with a podcaster (Williamson) to solve a real-life murder.

The pair chose monochromatic ensembles for the May 7 event, though each woman’s outfit had a completely different silhouette and structure. The mother-daughter duo’s big night out fittingly comes just ahead of Mother’s Day on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Henchy’s look features a crisp, tailored set of matching separates in a bold shade of kelly green, Shields opted for a strapless, skin-tight leather dress in an equally head-turning maroon hue.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The two may have completely different hair colors—Shields maintains a luminous chestnut shade, whereas her daughter has a stunning strawberry-blond hue—the pair’s facial features are strikingly similar: each has high cheekbones, full brows, and piercing blue eyes.

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy appear at the 2026 premiere for the film, You’re Killing Me. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

​Shields is the mother of her two daughters with her husband, film producer Chris Henchy, whom she married in 2001.

The couple’s younger daughter, 19-year-old Grier Henchy, entered the fashion world while still in high school, pursuing a career as a runway model. In 2024, she walked in Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation at New York Fashion Week.

Actress Brooke Shields arrives for the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby with her husband Chris Henchy and daughters Grier (L) and Rowan at Churchill Downs in 2009. Brent Smith/REUTERS

The author and actress shared in a Mother’s Day note to Extra TV that her two daughters are her greatest source of pride.

“When I’m on my deathbed, I’m not going to remember one thing that I did professionally,” Shields wrote. “I’m going to be so happy that you [Grier and Rowan] love me.”

Brooke Shields attends the 78th Annual Tony Awards in 2025. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

​Continuing her mother’s legacy, Henchy is following in her mother’s footsteps beyond the red carpet. The aspiring broadcast journalist graduated from Wake Forest University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism in 2025.

Henchy pursued acting at school, taking theater classes at Wake Forest to further explore her interest in the performing arts.

Actor Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Francis Henchy arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2022. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

In a video for the university’s “senior showcase,” Rowan said the most rewarding collegiate experience she had was “finishing my first play here at Wake.”

“Also, trying out for about six different things and not getting any callbacks/roles/parts. It was crushing at the time, but awesome now,” she added.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 48 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog