OOPS!… Britney Spears, 44, Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Botched Botox Results The “...Baby One More Time” pop star endured the undesirable side effect for weeks. Lester Cohen/Getty Images;Britney Spears/Instagram

Pop legend Britney Spears said a cosmetic enhancement gone wrong left her with a drooping eyelid.

Spears, 44, posted an Instagram video talking about her failed Botox results on Friday.

“[The doctor] put so much Botox in this left eye that it drooped down, like that,” the Grammy-winning singer said, holding her left eyelid almost completely down with her fingers.

The pop star—who’s been famous since her 1998 single “...Baby One More Time” debuted when she was just 16—admitted that she felt “embarrassed” by the Botox results, which persisted for almost four weeks.

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Spears said her eyelid is “just now starting to rise up and be normal again.”

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Britney Spears said a Botox injection left her with a drooping eyelid. Instagram/Britney Spears

Botox is a brand name for botulinum toxin, administered in injections that relax muscles by temporarily freezing or limiting their movement.

For cosmetic purposes, the neurotoxic injection is used to smooth and prevent wrinkles, and make subtle changes like lifting eyebrows higher or making the upper lip appear fuller.

The shots should always be administered by a licensed professional, but side effects are still possible.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, drooping eyelids can be a side effect of forehead Botox injections, possibly temporarily affecting eyesight.

The condition should improve after the toxin begins to wear off. Typically, Botox results last between three and four months.

Britney Spears said her eyelid is almost back to normal, close to a month since undergoing Botox injections. Instagram/Britney Spears

“Girls, you have to be careful if you do Botox,” Spears warned her audience in the video. “These people and these doctors, they can really f--- your eyes up.”

“Be careful with these people. They try to change, like, your face and try to, like, f--- things up,” she added. “Be careful with your bodies, because it’s yours and you own it.”

Spears captioned the video, “You can’t trust anyone!!!” She has her comments turned off, but the video currently has over five million views and over 136,000 likes.

Britney Spears on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2018. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Spears posts daily video and photo content on Instagram. Sometimes, her content is deemed bizarre or even distressing.

Her Botox post comes three months after she pleaded guilty to wet reckless in May.

She was arrested in Ventura, California, on March 4 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Spears admitted herself to rehab in April. Celebrity Intelligence claimed that she sought help for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.”

Spears was freed from an almost-14-year conservatorship in 2021. She has not performed on stage since 2018.

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