FIRST LOOK Bride Drops 80 Pounds Before Making One More Dramatic Change After transforming her body with hard work, Christina noticed her face appeared different too. A surgeon helped her achieve the wedding look she’d dreamed of. Dr. Sammy Sinno;The Daily Beast

A bride-to-be now feels better than ever after undergoing a transformative surgery ahead of her wedding.

Christina, which is not her real name, dropped a significant amount of weight—an incredible accomplishment, but one that left her self-conscious about her appearance. To add to the urgency and anxiety, Christina, who was in her forties, was quickly approaching a major life event: her wedding.

Through hard work and dedication, including dietary changes and exercise, Christina lost 80 pounds in two years. But after her weight loss, she noticed the skin on her face and neck was no longer as taut as before.

To ensure she felt confident on her big day, Christina sought help from plastic surgeon Dr. Sammy Sinno.

Christina before and four months after her surgery. Dr. Sammy Sinno;The Daily Beast

Weight fluctuations, whether due to pregnancy, diet, or other lifestyle changes, can always cause skin laxity, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sinno told The Looker.

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With the rise of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Dr. Sinno has seen more patients come in to TLKM Plastic Surgery in Chicago, Illinois, after significant weight loss.

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Their concerns often echo Christina’s: feeling self-conscious about loose skin.

During her 45-minute consultation with Dr. Sinno, the pair discussed Christina’s concerns and, most importantly, her goals for the transformation.

“Christina noticed that she had laxity in her neck with slight jowling and felt that her skin and tissues were much looser than they used to be before the weight loss,” Dr. Sinno said. “She wanted to do something to feel more rejuvenated.”

Christina noticed loose skin around her face and jaw after losing weight. Dr. Sammy Sinno;The Daily Beast

The two agreed that the best plan of action would be a combination of a mini facelift and a mini neck lift.

“For me, a ‘mini facelift’ and a ‘mini neck lift’ involve all aspects of a full face and neck lift without more aggressive contouring in the neck,” Dr. Sinno explained.

Someone like Christina—determined and diligent about taking care of her health—is the ideal patient for Dr. Sinno, who says, ‘Living a healthy lifestyle helps the aging process, but also the surgical healing process.’

The procedure targets the neck, jawline, jowls, mid-face, nasolabial folds, and marionette lines: “It does this through a full elevation of the deeper tissue plane, as well as a full release and trimming of excess skin.”

At Dr. Sinno’s office, a procedure like hers, which took about four hours, can cost between $30,000 and $40,000. This figure includes anesthesia and facility fees.

Like everyone preparing to get married, Christina wanted to feel confident on her wedding day. Dr. Sammy Sinno;The Daily Beast

Christina was thrilled with her results.

“She was very excited to see the in-office before and after pictures, and very, very happy as her wedding day approached,” Dr. Sinno recalled.

On Dr. Sinno’s Instagram page, too, people admired Christina’s results.

“This is what a good surgeon looks like. Nothing pulled or artificial, just a genuinely refreshed result that suits her features perfectly,” one person wrote. Another added, “She must feel incredible after all her hard work losing weight and then finishing it off with this. What a journey.”

Christina's surgery addressed her jowls, mid-face, and neck. Dr. Sammy Sinno;The Daily Beast

Someone like Christina—determined and diligent about taking care of her health—is the optimal patient for Dr. Sinno.

When I’m able to intervene on a patient who...has a healthy lifestyle and background physiology, the results are really spectacular, and the recovery is very, very smooth. — Dr. Sammy Sinno, plastic surgeon

“Living a healthy lifestyle, including exercising daily, eating healthy foods, and getting plenty of sleep, helps the aging process, but also helps the surgical healing process,” Dr. Sinno explained.

Adding, “When I’m able to intervene on a patient who has concerns and also has a healthy lifestyle and background physiology, the results are really spectacular, and the recovery is very, very smooth.”

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