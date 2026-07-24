Lifestyle ALTERNATE TIMELINE ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Is Unrecognizable in New Role A fan-favorite character is back in the new spinoff, but fans may need a second look to realize it’s him. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Fans of The Big Bang Theory were left stunned as HBO Max’s spinoff brought back one of the original series’ key characters, but with a surprising makeover and a whole new attitude.

The new spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which premiered Thursday as the third offshoot of The Big Bang Theory and the first to land on a streamer, shifts the spotlight away from physicists Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, and Leonard Hofstadter, played by Johnny Galecki, and onto comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

Stuart, portrayed by Kevin Sussman, is seen traveling through alternate dimensions in search of a way to undo an apocalypse, encountering some familiar faces along the way.

'The Big Bang Theory' racked up 10 Emmys over its 12 seasons. CBS/The Big Bang Theory

One of these faces is a dramatically transformed Raj Koothrappali, once again portrayed by Kunal Nayyar, who appears as the first legacy cast member twelve minutes into the first episode of the spinoff sitcom.

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The alternate-universe version of Raj is being held prisoner at Caltech, and his battered appearance makes that clear. Gone is the character’s familiar geeky look and slicked-back hair, replaced by long rugged locks, an unshaven beard, and a far more paranoid personality.

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The alternate-universe version of Raj looked unrecognizable. HBO Max

In an appearance on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast last year, Nayyar revealed that he was not a fan of his character’s “ridiculously hideous” style, which he had to wear throughout the show’s 12-season run.

“I can’t wear clothes that look like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that looks like Raj’s sweaters that’s in fashion now,” he said.

Kunal Nayyar was not a fan of his character's style. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Fans remember Raj as the only main character who never had a romantic partner, but his alternate-universe counterpart appears to have escaped that fate, at least briefly. Audiences learn that he had a wedding where he arrived on an elephant, only for his wife to be killed by a giant moth shortly afterward.

“He did get his dream. It just ended quickly. But better to have loved and lost,” series co-creator Zak Penn told TVLine, with co-creator Chuck Lorre adding that the storyline “just seemed funny.”

The character’s tragic fate does not end with his failed marriage. His appearance in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is also short-lived, as he is killed by an alternate version of Barry Kripke, played by John Ross Bowie, the same character responsible for imprisoning him.

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“I was very, very taken aback to read that,” Bowie told TVLine, adding that he is still not comfortable with his character killing Raj “because it’s Kunal, man! Who shoots Kunal?”

However, the show’s creators clarified that Raj’s fate is not necessarily final, as the series’ characters still have more parallel universes left to explore.

“We liked the idea, I think we all thought it would be fun to do because we knew that we could bring them back,” Penn told Deadline, adding in a way that echoed Bowie: “But I think it’ll be fun for people watching the first episode, don’t you? That there’ll be this moment of like, oh my God, they killed Raj!”

The Big Bang Theory ran for twelve seasons from 2007 to 2019. Michael Yarish/Warner Bros.

The co-creator also revealed that Nayyar will not be the only familiar face viewers see in future episodes of the spinoff. “There are more, and there are also some performers who are some wonderful minor characters that are coming back,” he said.

The actors themselves appear equally enthusiastic about reuniting on screen, with Sussman revealing that “it was just a delight” to return and work with Nayyar again.

New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will air every Thursday on HBO Max, with the season one finale set to premiere on Sept. 24.

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