Bethenny Frankel Reveals the $13 Foundation She Swears By for a Youthful Glow
Apparently, the hydrating drugstore foundation is a dupe for Chanel’s $72 Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint foundation.
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Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to touting her favorite affordable skincare products on TikTok. The star has waxed poetic about several drugstore formulas that she claims work just as well as their luxury counterparts. Recently, the star revealed another under-$20 favorite: a $13 line-reducing complexion product that mature shoppers love.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum said she does not like wearing makeup unless she absolutely has to, but this one “phenomenal” product changed that for her.
In a new TikTok video, Frankel applied CoverGirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation with a makeup brush and looked at the camera in shock.
Frankel says the skincare-makeup hybrid evened out her skin, leaving it looking dewy and hydrated. Frankel was especially impressed that she needed only a “dime-sized” amount to cover her entire face.
Frankel also praised how the makeup did not feel like makeup at all on the skin: “I felt like it was putting hydration on my face.”
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The lightweight foundation contains tranexamic acid, which fades dark spots, and bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that suits sensitive and mature skin, while supporting firmness. It plumps and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines while delivering up to 24 hours of hydration.
Covergirl Simply Ageless Skin Perfector Essence Foundation
Frankel said the microdroplet-powered foundation was a far cry from some other foundations she had tried and found too heavy.
“F---ing phenomenal CoverGirl,” Frankel said. “Wow.”
Frankel isn’t the only one who loves the transformation the anti-aging foundation delivers. In the comments, her fans praised the foundation as their go-to, too.
“Yes, I’ve been using it for a year!!! Love it. So lightweight!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “I’m obsessed with this. I use it every day because I don’t like foundation.”
Another commenter added, “I love that stuff! One pump does my whole face regardless of applying with fingers or brush.”
A few even said they thought it was the perfect dupe for Chanel’s $72 Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint.
Reviewers on Amazon agree.
“This is a wonderful, light foundation. I am an older lady and this, even though coverage is not heavy, gives your skin a beautiful, hydrated, dewy look,” One five-star reviewer wrote. “This has been wonderful for my skin.”
Another reviewer with mature skin said that she “loved” the product: “After spending countless dollars on many different foundations, I thought I’d give this a try. Goes on smoothly, doesn’t settle in wrinkles, and brightens dull skin. If you are 55+, I highly recommend [it]!”
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