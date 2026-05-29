Lifestyle WALK THIS WAY The Best Walking Shoes for Major Cities, According to a Travel Writer I circled the world 8.6 times last year, so I know a good shoe. martin-dm/Getty Images

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I’ve learned the hard way that there is no universal “best travel shoe.” The pair that works perfectly in Tokyo can leave you limping in Lisbon. The sneakers that survive Mexico City’s cracked sidewalks may feel clunky and impractical in Kyoto, where you’re constantly slipping your shoes on and off.

And as someone with flat feet who routinely walks 20,000-plus steps a day while traveling, I find that footwear can make or break an entire trip. Last year alone, I traveled to 45 cities and destinations, covering enough distance to circle the globe 8.6 times. Somewhere between the cobblestones of Portugal, the rain-slicked streets of Scotland, and marathon sightseeing days in Mexico City, I became obsessive about finding shoes that actually hold up.

The best travel shoes aren’t necessarily the trendiest or the most expensive. They’re the pairs that match the conditions of where you’re going: supportive enough for uneven terrain, breathable enough for long days, weatherproof when needed, and easy to wear for hours without thinking about your feet. Here are the shoes I recommend depending on the destination.

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For Japan: Easy Slip-Ons You Can Remove in Seconds

Japan completely changed how I think about travel footwear. Between traditional accommodations, temples, certain restaurants, and even fitting rooms, you’ll likely be taking your shoes off constantly. The last thing you want is a cumbersome lace-up sneaker when everyone else has seamlessly stepped in and out of their footwear. What works best here are sleek slip-ons with real arch support—not flimsy flats that leave your feet aching by lunchtime.

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Nordstrom $ 170 Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog The Birkenstock Boston has become almost synonymous with smart travel for a reason. The cork footbed molds to your feet over time, offering support that’s especially helpful for flat arches, while the slip-on design makes navigating Japan’s shoe-removal culture infinitely easier. They’re also surprisingly versatile stylistically: polished enough for city wear but comfortable enough for full-day wandering. Shop At Nordstrom Shop At DSW

Amazon $ 50 Allbirds Tree Loungers For travelers who want something lighter and more packable, the Tree Lounger hits the sweet spot. The eucalyptus fiber upper is breathable even during humid summers, and the minimalist silhouette doesn’t scream “walking shoe.” I especially like them for transit-heavy days when you’re moving between trains, neighborhoods, and attractions nonstop. Shop At Amazon

Lululemon $ 158 Lululemon Women’s Zen Mode Mule The Lululemon Zen Mode Mule feels almost purpose-built for this kind of travel rhythm. It’s a hybrid between a sneaker and a mule, with a backless design you can step into easily—ideal for Japan’s constant shoe-removal culture. The cushioned footbed and built-in arch support are especially helpful if, like me, you have flat feet and need structure without stiffness. I like that it doesn’t feel like a traditional recovery shoe either; it’s sleek enough to wear with everything from wide-leg trousers to casual dresses, which matters when you’re packing light. The real win is how effortless it feels on long sightseeing days when you’re in and out of temples, cafés, and trains without ever wanting to slow down. Shop At Lululemon

For Portugal: Cushioned Sneakers That Can Survive Cobblestones

Portugal is one of the most beautiful countries I’ve visited—and one of the roughest on footwear. Lisbon’s steep hills and slick calçada portuguesa sidewalks can destroy unsupportive shoes fast. Add uneven cobblestones in Porto and long walking days, and you need serious cushioning and grip.

Amazon $ 160+ Hoka Clifton 9 The Hoka Clifton 9 is the shoe I wish I’d brought on my first Portugal trip. The cushioning absorbs impact from hours on stone streets, while the rocker sole helps reduce foot fatigue during steep climbs. For flat-footed travelers especially, the support difference becomes obvious around hour six of walking. They’re admittedly more athletic-looking than some travelers prefer, but your feet will care a lot less about aesthetics after tackling Lisbon hills all day. Shop At Amazon

Adidas $ 100 Adidas Samba The Adidas Samba has become a travel staple partly because it balances style and function surprisingly well. The low-profile sole provides better ground feel on uneven terrain than overly thick sneakers, while the leather upper holds up well against scuffed cobblestones. I wouldn’t choose them for hiking-level walking days, but for city exploration paired with comfort inserts, they perform better than many other trendy sneakers. Shop At Adidas Shop At Revolve

Nordstrom $ 200 Blundstone Chelsea Boots If you’re traveling during cooler months, Blundstones are ideal for Portugal’s unpredictable weather and hilly terrain. The traction is excellent on slick stone streets, and the boots are comfortable enough for long urban walking days without feeling bulky. They also transition seamlessly from daytime sightseeing to dinner, which helps if you’re packing light. Shop At Nordstrom

For Mexico City: Breathable Sneakers for Massive Walking Days

Mexico City is sprawling. Even when you think you’re taking it easy, you somehow end up walking miles through Roma Norte, Condesa, Coyoacán, and beyond. The sidewalks can be uneven, the altitude can add fatigue, and the days tend to stretch longer than expected. Breathability and shock absorption matter here more than people realize.

Zappos $ 190 On Cloudmonster 3 Sneakers The On Cloudmonster has become one of my go-to shoes for high-step-count trips because it manages to feel both cushioned and responsive. Some max-cushion sneakers feel heavy after a full day; this one doesn’t. The airflow is excellent for warmer climates, and the bounce helps during long sightseeing stretches when your feet would otherwise start dragging. Shop At Zappos

New Balance $ 200 New Balance 990v6 There’s a reason travelers and city walkers swear by the New Balance 990 line. The 990v6 delivers stability without stiffness, which is especially important if you have flat feet and tend to overpronate while walking. It’s supportive enough for brutal pavement days while still looking elevated enough for urban travel outfits. Shop At New Balance Shop At Zappos

Nordstrom $ 99 Vionic Walk Max Sneaker As someone with flat feet, I’m always cautious about sneakers that feel comfortable for the first hour but leave my arches throbbing by dinner. The Vionic Walk Max Sneaker has the kind of built-in support that actually holds up during massive walking days, which makes it especially useful for sprawling cities like Mexico City. The cushioning feels substantial without becoming bulky, and the stability helps reduce the fatigue that can creep in after walking uneven sidewalks for hours. They’re also refreshingly understated compared to some orthopedic-looking walking shoes, which makes them easier to style while traveling. Shop At Nordstrom

For London and Scotland: Waterproof Shoes That Can Handle Rain

I’ve made the mistake of bringing mesh sneakers to the UK before. Once. Wet feet can derail an entire trip, especially in cities where you’re outside for hours at a time. In London and throughout Scotland, waterproofing and traction matter just as much as comfort, because you’ll be walking on cobblestones, steps, and more in light (or heavy) rain at any given point.

Vessi $ 155 Vessi Weekend Sneaker The Vessi Weekend Sneaker is one of the few fully waterproof travel sneakers that doesn’t look aggressively technical. It’s lightweight, comfortable for long walking days, and genuinely useful when you get caught in unpredictable rain. For cities where weather shifts hourly, that versatility is worth the suitcase space. Shop At Vessi

Nordstrom $ 180+ Salomon XT-6 Gender Inclusive Sneaker For travelers heading to Scotland specifically—especially those mixing city exploration with nature excursions—the Salomon XT-6 is excellent. The grip performs well on slick pavement and wet trails alike, and the stability is particularly helpful on uneven ground. They’ve become fashion-world favorites lately, but underneath the hype is a genuinely durable performance shoe. Shop At Nordstrom

Zappos $ 155 Hunter Original Chelsea Boots Hunter boots are practically built for British weather. The Original Chelsea Boot feels more wearable for city travel than a full rain boot, while still offering serious waterproof protection for drizzly London days and unexpectedly soggy afternoons in Edinburgh. The grip holds up well on slick sidewalks, and the streamlined silhouette works with everything from trousers to leggings to oversized trench coats. They’re also much lighter than traditional rain boots, which matters when you’re walking all day. Shop At Zappos Shop At Nordstrom

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